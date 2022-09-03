Is New Zealand vs Argentina on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch Rugby Championship fixture

Argentina will bid to continue making history when they take on New Zealand for a second time in seven days on Saturday morning in the Rugby Championship.

The Pumas secured a sensational 25-18 victory in Christchurch last weekend - the first time ever that the All Blacks have lost to Argentina on home soil.

Now they are seeking retribution in Hamilton and are attempting to do so with the same starting 15 that they lined up with a week ago.

It remains to be seen whether the defeat was a blip or a sign of things to come for the three-time World Cup winners.

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s match.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday 3 September at 8.05am BST at the FMG Stadium Waikato.

How can I watch?

Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

New Zealand make no changes to the starting XV who lost to Argentina last time out.

Argentina have made a few alterations to their side. Lucio Cinti is benched for Santiago Cordero, with Tomas Cubelli taking up the scrum-half position in place of Gonzalo Bertranou. Santiago Grondona will start at blindside flanker ahead of Juan Martin Gonzalez, while Guido Petti replaces Matias Alemanno.

Confirmed line-ups

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (c), Ardie Savea

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Santiago Cordero, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (c), Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera.

Odds

New Zealand - 3/20

Draw - 33/1

Argentina - 9/2

Prediction

New Zealand will feel they have a lot to prove against an Argentina side who had their number last weekend. Perhaps the only bigger task than beating New Zealand on their home patch is beating them twice. Expect the All Blacks to edge a tight, exciting contest. New Zealand 28-22 Argentina.