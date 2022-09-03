ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship fixture online and on TV

By Dylan Terry
 4 days ago

Australia bounced back from defeat to Argentina with an impressive 25-17 victory over South Africa last weekend.

Now the Wallabies are bidding to make it three wins from four in this year’s Rugby Championship when they take on the Springboks again this weekend.

The Aussies are keeping faith with the XV that started seven days ago, but South Africa have made a host of changes to their side.

Argentina somewhat surprisingly sit top of the table after three rounds of fixtures, but this could present an opportunity for either Australia or South Africa to close the gap, with the Pumas set for a second clash against New Zealand .

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s fixture.

When is it?

The fixture will take place on Saturday 3 September at 10.35am BST.

How can I watch?

Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Australia have not made a single change to the side which edged out the Sprinboks last weekend.

Meanwhile, South Africa have swapped more than half their team out - making eight changes in total.

Confirmed line-ups

Australia: Hodge; Wright, Ikitau, Paisami, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Slipper, Fainga’a, Alaalatoa, Arnold, Philip, Holloway, McReight, Valetini.

South Africa: Le Roux, Moodie, Kriel, De Allende, Mapimpi; Willemse, Hendrikse; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (c), Mostert, Wiese.

Odds

Australia - 5/6

Draw - 20/1

South Africa - 21/20

Prediction

Australia seem to have the edge over the world champions. They have beaten them in each of their last three meetings and will be confident they can extend that run in this one. 35-20 Australia.

