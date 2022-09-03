Read full article on original website
VB: Dragons sweep Pratt Wednesday
PRATT – The 17th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team racked up 12 team blocks and nine service aces as the Blue Dragons rolled to a Jayhawk West sweep of the Pratt Beavers on Wednesday. The Blue Dragons won their 25th consecutive match over the Beavers with a 25-15, 25-11,...
Felix-Cardona named NJCAA Goalkeeper of the Week
For the second time in her career, Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer goalkeeper Olivia Felix-Cardona was named the NJCAA Division I National Goalkeeper of the Week. The sophomore from Wichita played a pivotal role in Hutchinson’s Jayhawk Conference-opening 3-1 victory over Kansas City on the road one week ago....
VB: Dragons No. 17 in latest poll
After a 2-1 week last week, the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team dropped four spots in the latest NJCAA Division I Volleyball Rankings, which were released on Tuesday instead of Monday became of the Labor Day holiday. The Blue Dragons had their 10-match winning streak snapped last Wednesday in a...
⚾ Surge and Naturals start six game set Tuesday
The Wichita Wind Surge open their final home series of the season Tuesday. Wichita welcomes in NW Arkansas (KC Royals) for the first game of a six-game series on Tuesday. The Wind Surge wrapped up a 12-game trip on Sunday going 5-7 on the trip and a series split in Springfield. The Surge magic number to clinch the division is eight. Wichita leads the division by 5 games with 12 to play. The two long road trips this season, a 13 game in June and the recent 12 gamer, Wichita went a combined 8-17.
Grape stomp back again for Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the fun annual events of the Kansas State Fair is back again this year. The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the 16th annual Kansas Grape Stomp on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. on the Lake Talbott Stage at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.
Early fall and some rain - just days away
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer weather sticks around for the remainder of the week, but it will be interrupted by a cold front that is likely to arrive Friday night and Saturday. Big changes will take place and much of the state will finally get some more rain. Skies will...
Valley Center will have first 3D-printed community in Kansas
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan on Tuesday. The community will be called Sunflower Valley. CC3D, the development company, said the name is to honor […]
Fair board to meet Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board will hold a pre-fair meeting on Thursday as it makes final preparations for the great Kansas get-together. The board will go over orientation with the Kansas Highway Patrol, travel reimbursement for the board, and the function and mission of the board during the fair. The board will also go over the use of golf carts and board events.
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
USD 311 bond vote is today
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 are going to the polls today to vote on a $10.4 million bond issue. The bond funds would be used to make major renovations and repairs to all three of the district's buildings plus make major renovations to the middle school gymnasium making it the main indoor sports venue for the district.
Salina man hospitalized after car vaults onto railroad tracks
SALINE COUNTY—A Salina man was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Francisco M. Perez, 20, Salina, was eastbound on Kansas 140 four miles southwest of Bavaria. The driver lost control of his vehicle....
Summer stays until a weekend front arrives
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unseasonably warm weather is not going to budge anytime soon as the forecast calls for more 90 degree weather and the chance at some record highs by Thursday in western Kansas. Look for clear skies overnight and sunshine again Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the...
IdeaTek sponsoring students, providing wi-fi at Kansas State Fair
BUHLER, Kan. — IdeaTek is sponsoring free gate admission for 10,000 Reno County students to the Kansas State Fair for the second straight year and will provide a free internet cafe for fairgoers on grounds during the 10-day event, which is new in 2022. The IdeaTek Internet Cafe, which...
Thanks to Kansas law, police can't charge two young boys who beat up elderly Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I just can't believe the world we're living in. Really. But I'll be alright," said Patricia Halsted. Halsted is still in shock about what happened in her own front yard Sunday. "They were standing up here holding onto this pole… I came over here, and I...
Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man charged in a collision that killed a member of a Nickerson family and injured three others this summer in Louisville, Kentucky was In court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault. Police said Michael Hurley was under the influence...
