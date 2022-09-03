ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

VB: Dragons sweep Pratt Wednesday

PRATT – The 17th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team racked up 12 team blocks and nine service aces as the Blue Dragons rolled to a Jayhawk West sweep of the Pratt Beavers on Wednesday. The Blue Dragons won their 25th consecutive match over the Beavers with a 25-15, 25-11,...
PRATT, KS
Hutch Post

Felix-Cardona named NJCAA Goalkeeper of the Week

For the second time in her career, Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer goalkeeper Olivia Felix-Cardona was named the NJCAA Division I National Goalkeeper of the Week. The sophomore from Wichita played a pivotal role in Hutchinson’s Jayhawk Conference-opening 3-1 victory over Kansas City on the road one week ago....
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

VB: Dragons No. 17 in latest poll

After a 2-1 week last week, the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team dropped four spots in the latest NJCAA Division I Volleyball Rankings, which were released on Tuesday instead of Monday became of the Labor Day holiday. The Blue Dragons had their 10-match winning streak snapped last Wednesday in a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goddard, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Education
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Hutchinson, KS
Football
Local
Kansas Football
Goddard, KS
Education
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
City
Newton, KS
Goddard, KS
Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Hutch Post

⚾ Surge and Naturals start six game set Tuesday

The Wichita Wind Surge open their final home series of the season Tuesday. Wichita welcomes in NW Arkansas (KC Royals) for the first game of a six-game series on Tuesday. The Wind Surge wrapped up a 12-game trip on Sunday going 5-7 on the trip and a series split in Springfield. The Surge magic number to clinch the division is eight. Wichita leads the division by 5 games with 12 to play. The two long road trips this season, a 13 game in June and the recent 12 gamer, Wichita went a combined 8-17.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Grape stomp back again for Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the fun annual events of the Kansas State Fair is back again this year. The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the 16th annual Kansas Grape Stomp on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. on the Lake Talbott Stage at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.
KWCH.com

Early fall and some rain - just days away

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer weather sticks around for the remainder of the week, but it will be interrupted by a cold front that is likely to arrive Friday night and Saturday. Big changes will take place and much of the state will finally get some more rain. Skies will...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Valley Center will have first 3D-printed community in Kansas

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan on Tuesday. The community will be called Sunflower Valley. CC3D, the development company, said the name is to honor […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Block In The Back#Next Friday#Of The Night#American Football#Highschoolsports
Hutch Post

Fair board to meet Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board will hold a pre-fair meeting on Thursday as it makes final preparations for the great Kansas get-together. The board will go over orientation with the Kansas Highway Patrol, travel reimbursement for the board, and the function and mission of the board during the fair. The board will also go over the use of golf carts and board events.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hutch Post

USD 311 bond vote is today

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 are going to the polls today to vote on a $10.4 million bond issue. The bond funds would be used to make major renovations and repairs to all three of the district's buildings plus make major renovations to the middle school gymnasium making it the main indoor sports venue for the district.
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Salina Post

Salina man hospitalized after car vaults onto railroad tracks

SALINE COUNTY—A Salina man was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Francisco M. Perez, 20, Salina, was eastbound on Kansas 140 four miles southwest of Bavaria. The driver lost control of his vehicle....
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KWCH.com

Summer stays until a weekend front arrives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unseasonably warm weather is not going to budge anytime soon as the forecast calls for more 90 degree weather and the chance at some record highs by Thursday in western Kansas. Look for clear skies overnight and sunshine again Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy