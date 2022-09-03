The Wichita Wind Surge open their final home series of the season Tuesday. Wichita welcomes in NW Arkansas (KC Royals) for the first game of a six-game series on Tuesday. The Wind Surge wrapped up a 12-game trip on Sunday going 5-7 on the trip and a series split in Springfield. The Surge magic number to clinch the division is eight. Wichita leads the division by 5 games with 12 to play. The two long road trips this season, a 13 game in June and the recent 12 gamer, Wichita went a combined 8-17.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO