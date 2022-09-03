ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

TCU cruises by Colorado 38-13 to kick off Sonny Dykes era

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsuKg_0hgbVSaw00

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Derius Davis scored on a 60-yard punt return and a 27-yard reverse to help TCU open the Sonny Dykes era with a 38-13 win over Colorado on Friday night.

Dykes took over for longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson after spending the last four seasons at SMU, where he revived the program.

Maybe it was the delayed start — about 35 minutes due to lightning in the area — but the Horned Frogs couldn’t get much going early. Once they did, the Buffaloes couldn’t stop their speed. The Horned Frogs outscored Colorado 31-7 after halftime to turn a close game into a rout.

“It was good for us to not have everything go our way early on,” Dykes said. “We showed some grit and never blinked.”

The Buffaloes entered the game on their home turf as a 13 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“I’m confident that we can get it fixed because I know we’re a better team than what we did and what we played like today,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. “We’re better than that. But I’ve got to stop talking about it. We’ve got to get better.”

Davis ignited a sluggish TCU squad early in the second quarter by fielding a punt, finding room around the edge and sprinting down the sideline for his fourth career punt-return touchdown. That ties KaVontae Turpin for the most in school history.

Davis scored in the fourth quarter on a trick play to make it 31-6 and seal the win.

“I just take every play as an important play,” Davis said. “That’s just how I am, the type of player I am.”

Emari Demercado added a 43-yard touchdown run through the heart of the Colorado defense early in the third quarter.

TCU came away with points on all five of its second-half drives before a kneel-down to close out the game.

The Horned Frogs went with quarterback Chandler Morris over Max Duggan to start the game. Morris left late in the third quarter after a defender landed on his left leg. He had a towel over his head and ice on his knee as Duggan took over.

Duggan engineered a 10-play, 80-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard TD run from Kendre Miller.

“Obviously winning is a lot of fun, and makes you feel good,” Duggan said. “But there are things that we need improve on.”

Dorrell went with incumbent QB Brendon Lewis over J.T. Shrout, the Tennessee transfer who missed all of last season after hurting his knee in Colorado’s camp. Dorrell had seen improvement out of Lewis from last season to this moment and rewarded it.

Shrout got into the game late in the first half and his inaugural pass for the Buffaloes went for 35 yards. Lewis was back to start the second half before Shrout was inserted in the final quarter and threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jordyn Tyson with 1:13 remaining.

Dorrell will evaluate the position before making a decision.

“We’ll watch the tape. We’ll assess and get a chance to fix and address some things,” Dorrell said. “But I will say for our fans, there’s jitters in everybody that first game coming back. Maybe it was too much pressure on him — who knows? But I’m confident that he’s a better player. I still feel he’s a better player than last year.”

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs have now won eight of their last nine season openers.

Colorado: The Buffaloes had three drives stall out at or inside the 25. It resulted in two fields goals and being stopped on downs.

DROOPING HEADS

Colorado captain Brady Russell wasn’t pleased with the drooping heads when the Buffaloes fell behind 17-6 in the third quarter.

“I saw way too much defeat when we were still very, very much part of the game,” the tight end said. “That’s why I’m so mad right now. We had too many people give up, and that’s not the team that we formed this offseason.”

HONORING BRANCH

The Buffaloes honored the late Cliff Branch, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Branch played two seasons at Colorado, where he excelled as a receiver and a returner. Branch was a fourth-round pick in the 1972 draft by the Raiders. He had 501 catches for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns over 14 seasons with the franchise.

Branch died in 2019 at 71.

GAME NO. 500

Longtime Colorado sports information director David Plati worked his 500th game Friday for the Buffaloes football team. Plati, who’s in his 40th season as a full-time staff member at Colorado, will semi-retire in January. One of his roles will be the program’s historian.

TCU: The Horned Frogs host Tarleton on Sept. 10.

Colorado: The Buffaloes play at Air Force on Sept. 10.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days

Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
City
Boulder, CO
9NEWS

Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver

DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
DENVER, CO
Westword

I-25 Police Shooting and More Metro Denver Labor Day Weekend Violence

Many people enjoyed time off during the extended Labor Day weekend. But violence didn't take a holiday, as witnessed by multiple shootings and stabbings across metro Denver from September 2 through September 5, capped by a fatal officer-involved shooting that closed a section of Interstate 25 near Thornton for around five hours at one of the worst times imaginable.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Gary Patterson
The Associated Press

Officer kills man with weapon walking on Colorado interstate

DENVER (AP) — A 29-year-old man who had been walking through traffic on a Denver-area interstate was shot and killed by police Monday after allegedly producing a weapon when he was confronted by officers. Authorities were responding to reports of a man walking on Interstate-25 and nearly getting hit by a vehicle in Thornton at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, the Thornton Police Department said. Officers were attempting to talk to the suspect when he allegedly produced a weapon and was shot by one of the officers, police said in a statement. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead from unspecified injuries. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
THORNTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Cruise#American Football#College Football#Smu#The Horned Frogs#Fanduel Sportsbook
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
9NEWS

Thornton Police officer shoots, kills man on Interstate 25

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton Police officer shot and killed a man who produced a weapon while he was walking in traffic Monday morning on Interstate 25, police said in a news release. I-25 was closed for hours between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway for the investigation into the...
THORNTON, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy