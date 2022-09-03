New Zealand vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby Championship result and final score as All Blacks crush Pumas

New Zealand thrashed Argentina in Hamilton today 53-3 with an All Blacks performance of old, scoring seven tries to none with the Pumas thoroughly out-classed in the wet. New Zealand played the percentages well but it was their execution and accuracy that made the difference in inclement conditions.

“Obviously massively important,” said captain Sam Cane after the match. “We were under a bit of pressure. This week we were in the game rihgt from the start and were able to turn that into points. I thought our defence was outstanding. Our discipline, too. I’m pleased with the way we kept it on for the full 80. I just love the attacking mindset. It’s awesome. We are really stoked to be able to put out a performance that we are proud of at home. We hadn’t really done that this year.

“There’s always massive pressure and we put it on ourselves too. It was just a nice reward for the hard work we have been putting in and getting everyone to see it.”

Re-live the Test between the All Blacks and the Pumas with our live blog below.