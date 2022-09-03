ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toccoa, GA

Football scoreboard: Flowery Branch falls short against Stephens County

By Bill Murphy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abPkS_0hgRxPJt00
Flowery Branch's Malik Dryden runs against North Hall during the scrimmage game Aug. 5, 2022 at the Brickyard. - photo by Bill Murphy

Flowery Branch's Brody Jordan scored on a 28-yard run in the third quarter in a 27-11 loss to Stephens County on Friday in Toccoa.

Marco Velasquez was good on a 26-yard kick on the first quarter for the Falcons (2-1).

Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Lambert on Sept. 16 at Falcon Field.

ST. ANNE-PACELLI 51, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 14: Tayden Ware and Antonio Cantrell scored in the fourth quarter for the Lions (1-2) on Friday.

Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Creekside Christian on Friday in Gainesville.

WHITE COUNTY 34, CHESTATEE 7: Adriel Vargas had a 57-yard scoring run for the War Eagles (0-2) in the fourth quarter on Friday in Cleveland.

Compiled by Bill Murphy

Thursday’s score

Stratford Academy 42, Riverside Military 22

Friday’s scores

East Hall 14, Johnson 13

Dawson County 30, North Hall 13

Gainesville 23, Monroe Area 13

White County 34, Chestatee 7

St. Anne-Pacelli 51, Lakeview Academy 14

Stephens County 27, Flowery Branch 11

East Jackson 26, West Hall 0

BYE: Cherokee Bluff, Lanier Christian

Gainesville, GA
