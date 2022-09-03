High school football: North Hall unable to overcome sluggish first quarter in loss to Dawson County

North Hall faces Dawson County in the first quarter on Sept. 2, 2022 at the Brickyard in Gainesville. - photo by Bill Murphy

After falling behind big in the first quarter, North Hall tried to get a rally started but came up short in a 30-13 loss Friday against Dawson County at the Brickyard.

Down by 23 in the second quarter, the Trojans (0-2) got on the board with a 62-yard scoring pass from Tanner Marsh to Ryals Puryear.

In the third quarter, North Hall's Sam Gailey scored on a 17-yard pass from Marsh.

Marsh finished the game completing 11 of 26 throws for 171 yards.

Puryear had six catches for 111 yards.

Up next, North Hall hosts Walnut Grove on Friday at the Brickyard.

Thursday’s score

Stratford Academy 42, Riverside Military 22

Friday’s scores

East Hall 14, Johnson 13

Dawson County 30, North Hall 13

Gainesville 23, Monroe Area 13

White County 34, Chestatee 7

St. Anne-Pacelli 51, Lakeview Academy 14

Stephens County 27, Flowery Branch 11

East Jackson 26, West Hall 0

BYE: Cherokee Bluff, Lanier Christian