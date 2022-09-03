ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Viral parodies of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s ‘opening credits’ have viewers in stitches

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWQAr_0hgIcSmu00

On Friday (2 September), the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power were released on Prime Video.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere, fans have had a lot of fun with a fake opening credits scene, which bears an uncanny resemblance to a number of retro sitcoms and soap operas

The viral clip shows an arrangement of the series’ characters turning to face the camera in a dramatic fashion before fading into black – a much more low-budget offering than the real opening sequence.

“Apparently this is the intro for the new LOTR show... this is what $750 million buys you,” one popular tweet incorrectly stated.

Mashable points out that the video is actually a mash-up of images from a promo with Entertainment Weekly.

But that didn’t stop the parodies.

One viewer came to the conclusion that the opener looked exactly like the Noughties Australian comedy Kath & Kim, and overlayed the show’s theme tune over the footage of dwarves, elves and suchlike.

Another noticed that it resembled a joke scene in Community.

Additional offerings included Too Many Cooks and soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Meanwhile, others decided to meme the original clip.

“This is how it feels to be high at the mall walking by people,” one popular tweet reads.

“9 pints deep showing your mate the menu at your favourite kebab,” another wrote alongside the end of the clip showing Charles Edwards gesturing into the distance.

Find The Independent ’s verdict on the series here , and a recap of the opening episodes here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dr Oz told radio show incest ‘not a big problem’ as long as ‘more than a first cousin away’

Dr Mehmet Oz raised eyebrows by suggesting in a newly unearthed radio interview that incest was “not a big problem” as long as “you’re more than a first cousin away.”The candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat also told The Breakfast Club show in February 2014 that girls don’t want to have sex with their fathers because of pheromones.“My daughters hate my smell,” the Republican nominee said on the show.His Democratic opponent John Fetterman was quick to latch onto the comments, tweeting, “Yet another issue where Oz and I disagree.”Dr Oz got embroiled in the subject when he was asked on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan Markle criticises people for saying she was ‘lucky’ that Prince Harry ‘chose’ her

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed how she felt about people telling her she was “so lucky” the Duke of Sussex “chose her” when the pair announced their engagement in 2017.Speaking on the third episode of her podcast, Archetypes, with this week’s guest Mindy Kaling, Meghan Markle retorted: “Well I chose him too”.Markle was responding to a discussion led by Kaling in which she revealed that, when she was younger, she would value her worth on whether a man was interested in her.Meghan said: “My own experience of that, when I started dating my husband and we became engaged,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bethenny Frankel recalls ‘crazy experience’ with Lisa Kudrow on talk show: ‘She didn’t want to be interviewed’

Bethenny Frankel has shared her “crazy experience” with Lisa Kudrow. The Friends star recently came under fire in a TikTok video posted by Spencer Pratt, in which he labelled her the “rudest celebrity” he’s ever met.Responding to Pratt’s viral video, Frankel commented that she, too, had “a crazy experience” when Kudrow was a guest on her 2012 talk show, Bethenny, which ran for one season. In a separate video, the former TV host detailed her “Phoebe story”, explaining that the 59-year-old actor ”stood out as the person who wanted to be there least of anybody the entire run”. “It...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brendan Fraser moved to tears as his new movie receives six-minute standing ovation

Brendan Fraser was visibly emotional as he received a standing ovation after the premiere of his upcoming film The Whale at Venice Film Festival on Sunday, 4 September.Many journalists were full of praise following the screening at the festival, saying that Mr Fraser’s performance was worthy of an Oscar nomination.The Whale, a psychological drama, follows a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity.“Brendan Fraser is back — and he sobbed during the Venezia 79 six-minute standing ovation for The Whale,” Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, who filmed Mr Fraser’s reaction, said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Brandon Fraser arrives on red carpet ahead of The Whale premiereSpencer Pratt reveals why Lisa Kudrow is ‘one of the worst humans’ he’s ever metTaylor Hawkins' son Oliver drums in honour of late father at tribute concert
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Credits#The Lord Of The Rings#Entertainment Weekly#Noughties Australian#Kath Kim#The Rings Of Power
The Independent

Harry Styles jokes he ‘spit on Chris Pine’ during Venice premiere

Harry Styles jokingly told fans he “popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine” during his Madison Square Gardens concert.Returning to his Love On Tour residency at the iconic arena, the singer made reference to the infamous viral video which alleges to show him spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star, Chris Pine.His remark about the Venice Film Festival clip was met with roaring cheers from his audience on Wednesday (8 September), who he told it was “wonderful wonderful wonderful to be back” in New York.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Good Nurse: Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in Netflix’ new thriller

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne will star in Netflix’s upcoming true-crime thriller, The Good Nurse.Netflix says the film tells the “chilling” story of Charles Cullen, a nurse and serial killer who confessed to killing up to 40 patients over the course of his career.Based on Charles Graeber’s book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder, the movie will see Ms Chastain play a nurse chasing down the killer, portrayed by fellow Oscar winner, Mr Redmayne.This trailer gives a first glimpse at the upcoming release.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Lewis Capaldi reveals Tourette's syndrome diagnosisPeppa Pig introduces first same-sex couple to popular children’s TV showSam Fender announces second date at Newcastle United's St. James’ Park
MOVIES
The Independent

The Whale: Dwayne Johnson praises Brendan Fraser’s cinematic comeback

Dwayne Johnson has praised Brendan Fraser’s comeback after the actor was seen getting a standing ovation for his performance in The Whale at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.The new film stars Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter.After footage of the six-minute ovation went viral, Johnson tweeted his support for his “brother”.“Makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan,” The Rock tweeted.“Rooting for all your success brother.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Brendan Fraser arrives on red carpet ahead of The Whale premiereBrendan Fraser moved to tears as his new movie receives six-minute standing ovationThe Good Nurse: Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in Netflix’ new thriller
MOVIES
The Independent

Sarah Ferguson attends Venice Film Festival alongside Hollywood A-list

The Duchess of York has made a surprise appearance at the Venice Film Festival.On Wednesday (7 September), Sarah Ferguson, 62, walked the red carpet alongside the likes of Hollywood A-listers Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman.Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew and is mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, attended the premiere of The Son.Dern and Jackman star in the film alongside Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath.The Son is based on director Florian Zeller’s 2018 stage play Le Fils, and acts as a prequel to The Father, which starred Olivia Colman and Sir Anthony Hopkins, the latter going on...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning dress is perfect for autumn – here’s how to buy it

The start of the new term has finally arrived, and although it’s only been a few days, we’re willing to bet the packed lunches, uniform washing and school run madness have come back into your life just as quickly as they left, making the past six weeks feel like a distant memory.But, one part of the groundhog day routine we’re glad to have back is Holly and Phil on our morning TV. While Rochelle Humes, Ruth Langsford and Josie Gibson were all wonderful stand-ins for Holly, the Willoughby wardrobe is a favourite for fashion fans, and today’s look is no...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy