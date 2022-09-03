CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police.

According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday.

Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street, less than a mile from where Ester was reported missing.

“The search for Ester has ended,” the post states. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ester. This tragic ending is not the outcome we, as a community, were hoping for.”

There are no further details available at this time.

Ester was reported missing Friday afternoon near Le Marie Court and Morse Road.

