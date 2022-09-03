ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

By David Rees, Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police.

According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday.

Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street, less than a mile from where Ester was reported missing.

Body of retired Navy chief recovered

“The search for Ester has ended,” the post states. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ester. This tragic ending is not the outcome we, as a community, were hoping for.”

There are no further details available at this time.

Ester was reported missing Friday afternoon near Le Marie Court and Morse Road.

Comments / 60

Stephanie Rankins
3d ago

It is very sad to see all these negative comments, at tge end of the day no one would wanna hear all this after losing their baby, there is a time and place for this.However we need to pray for the sick individual that did this but yet again we don't even know the cause if death...Just gave some type of passion and respect fir the family may God continue to be with the family.Asking for Peace and Comfort.

Reply(1)
6
Alice Waggle
4d ago

Why would a parent not be with a 4 year old ? Why ? Parents stay with 4 yr olds we don’t let them out of our site !

Reply(3)
17
Danny Baldwin
4d ago

🙏💔 Parents please watch your children and hold them tight and don't lose sight of Gods Gift. 💔🙏😢

Reply(8)
14
 

