ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL scores: Chargers end skid with win over the Dolphins

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bz5V3_0hgByUlT00

The NFL is the most popular sport in America, and it is a weekly happening every Sunday for many around the country. As fans tune into their local squads or favorite teams elsewhere, it is hard to keep track of the NFL scores from other ongoing games. Now you can with our handy scores ticker for every single matchup each week.

Plus, we answer your biggest questions about the all-time scoring games.

NFL scores

What is the highest score in NFL history?

Fans today would assume the current version of the league, which is so heavily geared towards offense, would be the era in which the highest-scoring game in NFL history occurred. But those football aficionados would be wrong. The highest score in NFL history came nearly 56 years ago in a wild offensive explosion when Washington’s Hall-of-Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgenson beat up the New York Giants 72-41. The matchup set the all-time single-game NFL scoring bar at 113 points.

Related: NFL Sunday Ticket – Pricing, how to buy, and its future

What is the highest-scoring NFL playoff game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmP2n_0hgByUlT00
Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

While Washington’s football team was on the winning side in the highest-scoring regular season game of all time, they were on the wrong side of the highest-scoring NFL playoff game ever. And the funny thing is, they actually didn’t even score any points on that forgettable day. Almost 72 years ago, the legendary Chicago Bears absolutely demolished the then-Redskins in the 1940 NFL championship by an absurd score of 73-0.

The game featured only one throwing touchdown, but seven TDs on the ground and three from kick returns.

Also Read:
2022 NFL offense rankings: Top units and stats leaders ahead of Week 14

What was the highest-scoring NFL game of 2022?

The most recent NFL season didn’t set any all-time NFL scores records, however, there still was still one game that saw one of the biggest offensive outbursts of the last five years. In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions put up 80 points in a wild 51-29 game won by Seattle where playing high-level defense was not a priority on that day.

What are the most points scored in the first half of an NFL game, by one team?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzMfp_0hgByUlT00
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The record for the most points scored in the first half by one team goes to the Baltimore Ravens and the former Chicago Cardinals. In 2019, superstar QB Lamar Jackson showed why he would go on to win the league MVP when he helped lead the Ravens to a 42-10 first-half lead over the hapless Miami Dolphins.

However, the Cardinals matched that number all the way back in October of 1948 when they dropped 42 on the New York Giants after just two quarters. They would eventually go on to win the game 63-35.

Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses entering Week 15

What is the lowest-scoring NFL game in history?

When it comes to offensive ineptitude in NFL scores, the early 1970s into the 80s were a peak period. Three games from that era tied the record for lowest NFL scores in history with a 0-3 tally. The first came in 1977 when the Buffalo Bills were the only team to put points on the board against the Atlanta Falcons. Two years later the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers matched the mark. Then in 1982, the Miami Dolphins put up a big fat zero in a losing effort to the slightly better New England Patriots.

How to score 1 point in the NFL?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x20So_0hgByUlT00
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans are familiar with the ways to score six (touchdown), three (field goal), and even two points (safety) in a game. However, there is actually a way to score one point that doesn’t come by way of the extra-point kick after a TD. Under Section 11-3-2-C of the NFL scoring rules, there is a route to score a one-point safety. However, the event is nearly impossible, fairly convoluted, and too much to type. so you can give it all a read HERE .

Related: The Most Valuable NFL Cards From The 90s, Including Peyton Manning And Brett Favre

2021 NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Saturday, January 15

Game Time (ET) TV
Bengals 26, Raiders 19 4:30 PM NBC, Peacock. Universo
Bills 47, Patriots 17 8:15 PM CBS, Paramount +

Sunday, January 16

Game Time (ET) TV
Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15 1:00 PM FOX, FOX Deportes
49ers 23, Cowboys 17 4:30 PM CBS, Paramount +, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime
Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 8:15 PM NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday, January 17

Game Time (ET) TV
Rams 34, Cardinals 11 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN +, ESPN Deportes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSNGc_0hgByUlT00
Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

2021 NFL Divisional Round scores

Saturday, January 22

Game Time (ET) TV
Bengals 19, Titans 16 4:30 PM CBS, Paramount +
49ers 13, Packers 10 8:15 PM FOX, FOX Deportes

Sunday, January 23

Game Time (ET) TV
Rams 30, Buccaneers 27 3:00 PM NBC, Peacock, Universo
Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT) 6:30 PM CBS, Paramount +

2021 Conference Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 30

Game Time (ET) TV
Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 3:05 PM CBS, Paramount+
(Watch on Paramount+)
Rams 20, 49ers 17 6:40 PM FOX
(Watch on SlingTV)

2021 NFL Pro Bowl score

Sunday, February 6

Game Time (ET) TV
AFC 41, NFC 35 3:00 PM ESPN

2021 Super Bowl score

Sunday, February 13

Game Time (ET) TV
Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20
SoFi Stadium 		6:30 PM NBC
Stream on Peacock TV for $4.99

More must-reads:

Comments / 33

.. .
27d ago

Packer fans, UNITE…for next year cuz this year is OVER. They won’t win even ONE more game

Reply
4
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Yardbarker

Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Hurts on pace to set impressive NFL record

Jalen Hurts has morphed into a full-blown superstar in his second NFL season, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will do something no player at his position has ever done if he continues on his current pace. Hurts has thrown for 3,517 yards, 22 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions through 13...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
Pewter Report

Bucs Work Out Star QB, 7 Other Players

The Bucs worked out eight players at the team facility, including Canadian Football League star quarterback Nathan Rourke, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. In his first year as starter this season, Rourke passed for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 regular-season games for British Columbia. Rourke also proved to be a dual threat, rushing 304 yards with seven touchdowns.
OHIO STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy