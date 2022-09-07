ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to school town hall with New York City Chancellor David Banks

As parents across the Tri-State prepare to send their children back to school, Eyewitness News is getting your family ready for that first bell.

So what has changed and what's new this year? We have done the homework and gathered local leaders and educators to answer your questions during a special town hall.

Ken Rosato and Sonia Rincon facilitated the discussion with top educators on Tuesday evening.

No topics were off limits and the meeting covered issues like budget cuts, school safety and pandemic learning loss.

Josh Einiger has more on the Eyewitness News hosted back to school town hall with New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks.

The full list of panelists included:

-Chancellor David Banks

-Deputy Chancellor Kenita Lloyd

-Deputy Chancellor Carolyne Quintana

-First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg

-Deputy Chancellor Desmond Blackburn

-Mark Rampersant, Chief of the Chancellor's Office of Safety and Prevention Partnerships

And don't miss our Eyewitness News: Back to School special Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7 as we look at the return to class in a new normal.

