ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Rust’ Script Supervisor Drops Some Claims Against Producer

By Winston Cho
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baKE6_0hg62u8G00

Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell is dropping some claims in her lawsuit against the producers of the movie over the on-set shooting that resulted in the death and injury of two crew members.

Mitchell said she will withdraw causes of action for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, leaving a sole claim for negligence. Under New Mexico labor law, workers advancing a claim for negligence against their employer are limited to worker’s compensation. Rust Movie Productions, however, stated in its appeal to a fine issued by New Mexico’s safety agency that it wasn’t the employer responsible for supervising the film set. Mitchell is looking to hold the Rust producer to that position, which opens up damages for negligence in civil court.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“Plaintiff pleaded the alternative accessory theory of liability against defendant Rust Movie Productions in anticipation that it would argue in the instant case that it was Plaintiff Mitchell’s employer and that, as such, the workers’ compensation exclusive remedy would bar Plaintiff’s recovery for damages in this matter as to her negligence cause of action,” writes John Carpenter, representing Mitchell, in a motion opposing demurrer filed on Wednesday. “In light of statements that it is not an employer related to the Rust filming, Plaintiff agrees to withdraw her intentional tort cause of  actions.”

In November, Mitchell sued Alec Baldwin and other Rust producers after a loaded gun was fired on set, killing director photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Among the defenses Rust Movie Productions advanced was that Mitchell’s workplace injury claim is barred by New Mexico law. As Mitchell’s employer, it claimed her “exclusive remedy for a job-related injury is workers’ compensation, not those provided by civil court.”

Rust Movie Production’s position on whether it was an employer for the movie changed when New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau in April issued the highest level citation and maximum fine allowable by state law of $136,793 for numerous violations of safety protocols. Contesting the findings , the company argued it wasn’t responsible for supervising the film set. “The law properly permits producers to delegate such critical functions as firearm safety to experts in that field and does not place such responsibility on producers whose expertise is in arranging financing and contracting for the logistics of filming,” the filing reads.

Pointing to Rust Movie Production’s change-of-heart on the issue, Mitchell indicated she’d drop claims for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotion distress to pursue a claim for negligence “in the interests of streamlining the pleadings in the instant matter.”

“Plaintiff will agree to withdraw her intentional tort causes of action against defendant Rust Movie Productions in reliance that it will not argue in this case that it is an employer in contravention of its statements before New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Review Commission,” writes Carpenter.

A hearing on the issue is scheduled for Sept. 14. Attorneys representing Mitchell and Rust Movie Productions didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In July, L.A. Superior Court Judge Michael Whitaker dismissed claims of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Rust producer Anjul Nigam and his loan-out corporation, Brittany House Pictures, because the firing of the gun was “unexpected.” He found that Nigam can’t be liable for those claims since Mitchell didn’t allege facts sufficient to support them against Baldwin. If the actor didn’t assault Mitchell, then neither did Nigam, the judge concluded.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Latin Superstar Eugenio Derbez Faces “Complicated” Surgery After Accident

Latin American superstar Eugenio Derbez has had an accident and will undergo a “complicated” surgery, his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, told his fans in an Instagram post. “He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health,” Rosaldo wrote on Monday night, adding, “The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Poland Names 'EO' as International Feature EntryChris Rock Says...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Legend on How Chrissy Teigen’s Miscarriage Made the Couple “Stronger,” His Fallout With Kanye “Ye” West

John Legend is opening up about how Chrissy Teigen’s tragic miscarriage brought the couple closer and made them “stronger.” In September 2020, Teigen revealed she had suffered a miscarriage after a hospitalization in which she was diagnosed with a partial placenta abruption and had to deliver their son, Jack, at 20 weeks. More from The Hollywood ReporterB.J. Novak, Chrissy Teigen, Uzo Aduba Set for Propper Daley's A Day of Unreasonable ConversationChrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy LossKid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance With Lil Durk “We...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
TheDailyBeast

Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’

In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
CNN

'House of Hammer' tries to connect Armie Hammer allegations to his family history

Although devoted to Armie Hammer and his family, the title "House of Hammer" evokes thoughts of British horror films released under the Hammer label from the 1950s to the '70s, which doesn't feel coincidental. That's because this three-part Discovery+ docuseries is unfortunately presented as if it were a horror movie, with all its trappings, as it seeks to connect the scandal-plagued actor to the wealthy dynasty from which he came. (Discovery+, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Anjul Nigam
Person
John Carpenter
The Hollywood Reporter

Defamation Suit Against Netflix Over “Sexist” Remark in ‘Queen’s Gambit’ Ends in Draw

A legal duel between Netflix and Nona Gaprindashvili, a Georgian chess champion in the 1970s who says she was defamed in an episode of The Queen’s Gambit, has ended in a stalemate. The two sides on Monday informed the court they’ve reached a deal. The Emmy-winning series, based on a 1983 novel of the same name, chronicles the rise of orphan Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) to the top of the chess world. The show culminates in Harmon beating Russia’s best players in the 1960s at a renown chess tournament.More from The Hollywood ReporterJordan Peele's Stop-Motion Horror Fantasy 'Wendell & Wild' Gets...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

DC Chief Search Continues as Dan Lin No Longer in Talks for Top Job

Dan Lin will not be accepting the keys to the DC kingdom. The producer was in negotiations to assume the expansive role encompassing film and television for the comic book brand, but talks broke down in recent days. Sources say a number of factors complicated talks with Warner Bros. Discovery, with a chief sticking point being Lin’s commitments to Rideback, his prolific production company, and Rideback Rise, his new nonprofit endeavor. Negotiations went into salary and vision, but Rideback remained a complication. One scenario envisioned WBD taking an equity stake in the company, although the size was always unclear.More from The...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Crow’ Reboot to Film at New Production Facility (Exclusive)

The Crow, Rupert Sanders’ reimagining of Alex Proyas’ 1994 cult classic, has found a place to roost. The Crow will be the first major international production to film in the new Penzing Studios, a backlot recently opened in a former air force base in Penzing, 30 miles west of Munich, Germany. All virtual production on The Crow will be done at Penzing, with location shoots in Prague and Munich. The production will also carry out the majority of its digital asset creation and VFX work in Bavaria, Germany. More from The Hollywood ReporterFremantle Bosses to Give Mipcom KeynoteFox Entertainment and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Producers#Rust Movie Productions#Plaintiff
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Monica’ Review: Trace Lysette Can’t Save Andrea Pallaoro’s Sluggish Study of Trans Alienation

After supporting turns in Transparent and Hustlers, the magnetic Trace Lysette takes the lead as a woman who returns home to care for her dying, long-estranged mother (Patricia Clarkson) in Andrea Pallaoro’s Venice competition entry Monica. It’s an all too rare instance of a trans actress occupying nearly every frame of a fictional feature. The result, alas, doesn’t live up to the promise of the occasion, turning the character’s journey into fodder for a sluggish exercise in formalism. As in his previous movies, Medeas and Hannah, the director (collaborating with screenwriting partner Orlando Tirado) tries to wring tension from visual and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Courtenay Valenti to Leave Warner Bros. After Three Decades

Courtenay Valenti, president of production and development for Warner Bros. Pictures, will be leaving the studio at the end of October after more than three decades with the Hollywood studio. The longtime studio exec is stepping down as new Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav reshapes Warner Bros. “Leaving WB after 33 years was not an easy decision to make. Reflecting on my time at Warner Bros., I feel extraordinary pride in what my colleagues and I have contributed to the studio and to the big screen. And tremendous gratitude for the time spent with them and some of the most...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Obama, Tiger Woods Celebrate Serena Williams After Likely Final Match: “The Greatest On and Off the Court”

Serena Williams’ presumed final match captured the world’s attention as numerous public figures took to social media late Friday to honor the game-changing tennis star. Widely considered to be among the greatest athletes to have ever competed in the sport, Williams was knocked out of the 2022 U.S. Open after losing 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the third round to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. More from The Hollywood ReporterSerena Williams Loses to Ajla Tomljanovic at U.S. Open in Possible Final MatchWarner Bros. Discovery, BT Deal to Create U.K. Sports Joint Venture ClosesBeyonce Narrates...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Rust
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell to Be Honored at Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

Fresh off the rapturous reception of his latest film The Banshees of Inisherin at the Venice Film Festival, Colin Farrell has been confirmed to receive special honors at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS. Scheduled for Sept. 15 at West Hollywood Park, Farrell will be feted alongside fellow honorees Charlize Theron and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Motown legend Thelma Houston will perform. More from The Hollywood ReporterVenice: Martin McDonagh's 'Banshees of Inisherin' Gets Over 12-Minute Standing Ovation, a Festival Best So Far'The Banshees of Inisherin' Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Reunite with Martin McDonagh in Vintage FormBrendan Gleeson Joins Todd...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock’ Review: Mark Cousins’ Doc Is a Sly and Engaging Celebration of the Filmmaker

With his newest deep-dive movie about movies, prolific documentarian Mark Cousins switches up his approach by adding a heaping dollop of mischief. My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock, his love letter to one of cinema’s towering greats, flaunts a title that could be an impostor’s declaration on To Tell the Truth. The opening credits announce that the film was “written and voiced by Alfred Hitchcock.” Say what? The first sound of that voice on the soundtrack, however familiar its adenoidal depths and Cockney slants, sparks reasonable doubt — suspicions confirmed when the maestro’s initial comments concern a huge bust of him...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ to Close AFI Fest

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans has booked another fall festival stop. The semi-autobiographical film, which will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, will close AFI Fest in Los Angeles at TCL Chinese Theater on Nov. 6. The Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment film was co-written by Spielberg and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner and is inspired by Spielberg’s formative years and his relationship with his parents. Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano star alongside Gabriel LaBelle, who plays an aspiring young filmmaker. More from The Hollywood ReporterMovie Theaters Offering $3 Tickets on Sept. 3 for National Cinema...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy