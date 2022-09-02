ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

AL Central-leading Guardians down 2 starters with injuries

By The Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOyA3_0hg62OKM00

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trying to hang on to their slim lead in the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians lost two starting pitchers to injury on Friday.

Both Zach Plesac (broken hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm inflammation) were placed on the 15-day injured list before Cleveland, which leads Minnesota by just one game, opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

No spectators allowed at Collinwood-East Cleveland football game

Plesac was supposed to start Friday’s opener, but the right-hander was scratched about four hours before the scheduled first pitch. Rookie Cody Morris will make his major league debut against the Mariners.

The Guardians said Plesac has a fractured fifth metacarpal. He has been plagued by a lack of run support this season and is just 3-11 with a 4.39 ERA in 23 starts.

This will be Civale’s third trip to the injured list this season.

College Football Playoff to expand to 12 by 2026: AP source

The right-hander missed time with a wrist sprain and then with a strained glute. He’s 2-6 with a 5.40 ERA in 16 games.

The 25-year-old Morris was activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday. The right-hander had been sidelined with a back strain suffered during spring training. At Triple-A Columbus, he posted a 2.35 ERA in six appearances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Cleveland, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Civale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Central#Cleveland Guardians#The Seattle Mariners#Collinwood East Cleveland#Triple A#Nexstar Media Inc
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Suspected drunk driver hit road workers, fled

A 23-year-old man accused of fleeing a traffic stop after striking and seriously injuring two road workers with his vehicle was intoxicated, police said. Stow police on Wednesday arrested Cartier J. Smith-Johnson of Copley after the incident. It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Kent Road and Hiwood Avenue, according to a police report.
STOW, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy