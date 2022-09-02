Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed DeadA.W. NavesManchester, NH
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Related
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t Be a Jerk
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns and cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" if you want have fun while...
A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October
'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name
A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
Man Punches NH Dunkin’ Worker, Cop Over Service – Report
A man upset at slow service at a Dunkin' in Epping assaulted two employees and a responding police officer on Monday morning. Epping Police Chief Michael Wallace told WMUR Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton went behind the counter of restaurant on Route 125, hit one of the male clerks and dragged him by the hair. When a Brentwood Police officer arrived at the Dunkin' they were hit in the head by Scheiner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist, 22, Dies in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Crash
A motorcyclist was struck and killed in Portsmouth on Saturday night. Portsmouth Police Monday said a preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle driven by Jack Tizzard, 22, from Kensington crossed the double yellow line while riding on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road around 10:20 p.m. Tizzard collided with a vehicle...
4 Dead in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, Head-On Crash
Four men including three from South Berwick were killed in a head-on crash between a mini-van and an SUV Sunday night in Rollinsford. Rollinsford Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue (Route 4) crossed into the westbound lanes and into oncoming traffic, colliding with a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan around 8:30 p.m.
New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach
In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Massachusetts in 1976
It seems like whenever a monarch or foreign dignitary visits the U.S., they stop in cities such as New York or Los Angeles. So, it’s always a big deal when someone adds New England to their itinerary. It’s hard to think of anyone more notable than Queen Elizabeth, who...
Boston Makes the List with Beijing, Dubai and London for Most Expensive Cities to Live in 2022
I complain about Portland having high rent but we are lucky not to be on a list Boston, Massachusetts was recently put on. Good Housekeeping released a list of the most expensive cities to live in right now and Boston came in hot. The neighboring cities share a lot in...
Video of a Lobster Bartending Should Inspire Maine Restaurants
When you think of “Maine” you think about lobsters, you really just can’t help it. Whether you’re a Mainer yourself, a loyal tourist or you’ve never even stepped foot in our state, you know Maine is all about the lobstah. Another thing we are known...
Newmarket, NH, Man Shot Dead by York County Sheriff’s Deputy
A Newmarket man was fatally shot by a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy during a "disturbance" in a home on Wednesday evening. York County Sheriff William King said officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro around 6:50 p.m. and got into a struggle with Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, as they tried to take him into custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England
Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
Forget Boring Bus Stops: This Creative One in Maine Puts Others to Shame
One thing Portland doesn’t lack is creative and talented people. Our city is bustling with gifted artisans, musicians, and craftsmen that turn our brick city into a colorful, vibrant, and lively place to be. From live music to art walks, we always have something going on for people who have an eye for art.
Wentworth-Douglass Nurses Thank Community for Pandemic Support
From the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when hospitals became filled with patients leaving them at near capacity many from both the community showed their appreciation to the staffs for their dedication and care. Cards and notes filled with words of appreciation for the care they received despite the...
Dog Who Ran from I-95 Crash Scene in Seabrook, NH is Found
The story of Nova, the dog who went missing after a crash on Interstate 95 in Seabrook has a happy ending. The 1-year-old pug was riding in a car that was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in the southbound lanes near the Route 84 (Kensington Road) overpass and ran away into the wooded area along the highway. The Seabrook Fire Department and Granite State Dog Recovery have been trying to capture her since.
Italian ‘SeptemberFest’ Coming to Boston Sounds Simply Mouthwatering
Here we go. This may just be the biggest fall event in Boston, and it's all about FOOD! Yum! And it's outside under the stars in the South Garden of Boston's Back Bay neighborhood at the Prudential Center. You've heard of Eataly correct? This is Boston's vibrant Italian marketplace with...
New Englanders Share Memories of the Old Newington Mall in New Hampshire
Who would have thought that a dead mall would lead to such lively conversation?. This week, I shared my recollections of the gone but apparently not forgotten Newington Mall – the one-time rival of the now shrinking Fox Run Mall. I had distinct recollections of a few staples of...
4 New England Towns Make List of Best Oktoberfest Celebrations
Well, everyone, it’s September. So, in the spirit of those who stock the seasonal aisle at CVS, let’s skip ahead to Oktoberfest!. New Englanders in search of beer are in luck, as four cities in the region made the list of best Oktoberfest celebrations, according to the travel website TripsToDiscover.com.
Sanford, Maine Man Stabbed to Death
A Sanford man died Saturday after being stabbed late Friday afternoon. Police were called to a report of a stabbing at Bates and Bowdoin Streets around 4:50 p.m. and learned the victim, Dane Brooks, 32 was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to Maine State Police. Brooks died Saturday morning from his stab wounds.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0