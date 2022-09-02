ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Brand new school ready for students in Bath after arson

BATH (WGME) – Tuesday will mark the first day of school at the recently renovated Dike Newell school in Bath. The school will be buzzing with 250 boys and girls who will start the school year in a brand new school. The arson at the end of the last...
BATH, ME
WPFO

Raymond community raises thousands for Make-a-Wish Maine

RAYMOND (WGME) - A small community raising big dollars for Make-a-Wish Maine Sunday. A charity auction was held at the Kokatosi Campground in Raymond. Folks staying at the campground all donated gift cards and appliances with the proceeds going to Make-a-Wish Maine. The organization helps fulfill the wishes of children...
RAYMOND, ME
WPFO

Shaws in Scarborough closing soon

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
Cape Elizabeth, ME
Government
City
Cape Elizabeth, ME
WPFO

Visitors head home as Maine sees soggy end to Labor Day weekend

KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine's roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Portland police investigate fourth shooting in less than a week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a fourth shooting in the city in less than a week. On Sunday night, they reported a shooting at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Bolton Street. According to officials, it appears a suspect shot randomly down Bolton Street. Police found the suspect...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash

ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Land Use
WPFO

Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford

SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
SANFORD, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy