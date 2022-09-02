Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPFO
Workers at two Southern Maine Starbucks stores hold strike, sip-in on Labor Day
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Workers at two Starbucks stores in Maine used this Labor Day to put a spotlight on labor rights. Workers at the Starbucks store in Biddeford held a one day strike to protest what they're calling unfair labor practices, since they voted to form a union back in July.
WPFO
Brand new school ready for students in Bath after arson
BATH (WGME) – Tuesday will mark the first day of school at the recently renovated Dike Newell school in Bath. The school will be buzzing with 250 boys and girls who will start the school year in a brand new school. The arson at the end of the last...
WPFO
Raymond community raises thousands for Make-a-Wish Maine
RAYMOND (WGME) - A small community raising big dollars for Make-a-Wish Maine Sunday. A charity auction was held at the Kokatosi Campground in Raymond. Folks staying at the campground all donated gift cards and appliances with the proceeds going to Make-a-Wish Maine. The organization helps fulfill the wishes of children...
WPFO
Shaws in Scarborough closing soon
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Visitors head home as Maine sees soggy end to Labor Day weekend
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine's roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
WPFO
Portland police investigate fourth shooting in less than a week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a fourth shooting in the city in less than a week. On Sunday night, they reported a shooting at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Bolton Street. According to officials, it appears a suspect shot randomly down Bolton Street. Police found the suspect...
WPFO
3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash
ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
WPFO
Local hockey star ready to make collegiate debut after two devastating injuries
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- This fall, former North Yarmouth Academy hockey star Rylie McIntyre will play for her new team, the cadets of Norwich University. But the road McIntyre took to get from Brunswick to Northfield, Vermont has been a bumpy one. In 2019, while playing soccer she tore her ACL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
Comments / 0