Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
UCF welcomes new class of students 50+ in LIFE program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — This fall, there will be a new class of students at the University of Central Florida. A group of about 750 members will join the Learning Institute for Elders at the University of Central Florida. These students, who are 50 years and older, are passionate...
stetson.edu
Upcoming Academic Calendar and Cultural Credit events
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Cultural Credit – Florida Formations. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Cultural Credit – It’s Elemental. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Cultural Credit – Pollination – The Art of Citizen Science. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Dan Gunderson:...
Rep. Stephanie Murphy visits Seminole County nursing students
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of Seminole County nursing students had the opportunity to show a member of Congress what they are learning in their classes Thursday. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy toured Seminole High School’s magnet program for health career training in Sanford. The program will help students...
wogx.com
Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando church hosts food giveaway on Labor Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People in Orlando can pick up some free food on Monday thanks to a local church. The Mount Sinai Adventist Church is hosting a food giveaway. The drive-thru event will take place at the church on Orange Center Boulevard. The event starts at 11 a.m....
orangeobserver.com
Olympia student aces the ACT
Olympia High School senior Madison Modlin has earned the highest possible American College Testing composite score of 36 and now is making plans for her future in college and beyond. In the United States high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the...
travellemming.com
25 Best Orlando Restaurants (Where to Eat, By a Local)
Enjoying the culinary scene is one of the best parts of traveling to a new city. Orlando is a true melting pot of people and that means you can find just about every kind of food here. The best restaurants in Orlando range from international street food to Michelin-star restaurants.
orangeobserver.com
Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26
A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
RELATED PEOPLE
thetouristchecklist.com
26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)
DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
click orlando
Parents react after Orange County Public Schools accused of underreporting safety incidents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Apopka parents are standing behind Orange County Public Schools after the district came under fire for violating state laws concerning school safety, according to the Florida Department of Education. A letter sent Monday by the department is calling for an in-person meeting sometime next week...
Orlando International Airport gives update on Terminal C opening
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is getting ready for one of its biggest moves yet. Channel 9 will get a sneak peek inside as workers put the finishing touches on OIA’s new Terminal C. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Terminal C is set to...
click orlando
Man shot in DeLand drive-by
DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. DeLand police said the man was outside when he was shot in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
orlandomagazine.com
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase. For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
stetson.edu
Fall Internship and Career Expo – Oct. 21
All students, alumni, staff, and faculty are invited to the Fall 2022 Internship & Career Expo on Friday, Oct. 21, from Noon-3 p.m. at the Hollis Center, Rinker Field House!. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with employers and organizations looking to hire all positions including full-time, part-time, and internships.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Schools hires new chief technology officer
Volusia County Schools has appointed Matt Kuhn as its new chief technology officer, according to a news release. The school board approved Kuhn's position at a June 14 meeting, and he began on July 1, according to a news release from Volusia County Schools. He manages network infrastructure, technical support,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It's getting very depressing': Stars don't align for Artemis launch onlookers
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A disappointed atmosphere filled the riverside in Titusville as the Artemis I is left standing right where it started. The launch was scrubbed for a second time due to a leak. Some are already starting to plan their trip to be back out for round three.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: What happens when my driving documents expire on a holiday?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, on the Labor Day holiday, “If my vehicle/driving documents expire on a...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
‘I’m going to turn you into a woman’: Florida man, 55, accused of stalking 6-year-old girl
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after a father reported he repeatedly catcalled his daughter and harassed neighbors over a period of several months.
Comments / 0