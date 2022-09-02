ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

stetson.edu

Upcoming Academic Calendar and Cultural Credit events

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Cultural Credit – Florida Formations. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Cultural Credit – It’s Elemental. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Cultural Credit – Pollination – The Art of Citizen Science. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Dan Gunderson:...
DELAND, FL
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
orangeobserver.com

Olympia student aces the ACT

Olympia High School senior Madison Modlin has earned the highest possible American College Testing composite score of 36 and now is making plans for her future in college and beyond. In the United States high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the...
ORLANDO, FL
travellemming.com

25 Best Orlando Restaurants (Where to Eat, By a Local)

Enjoying the culinary scene is one of the best parts of traveling to a new city. Orlando is a true melting pot of people and that means you can find just about every kind of food here. The best restaurants in Orlando range from international street food to Michelin-star restaurants.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26

A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
ORLANDO, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)

DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Man shot in DeLand drive-by

DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. DeLand police said the man was outside when he was shot in the...
DELAND, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Best 8 Orlando Food Halls

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
ORLANDO, FL
stetson.edu

Fall Internship and Career Expo – Oct. 21

All students, alumni, staff, and faculty are invited to the Fall 2022 Internship & Career Expo on Friday, Oct. 21, from Noon-3 p.m. at the Hollis Center, Rinker Field House!. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with employers and organizations looking to hire all positions including full-time, part-time, and internships.
DELAND, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Schools hires new chief technology officer

Volusia County Schools has appointed Matt Kuhn as its new chief technology officer, according to a news release. The school board approved Kuhn's position at a June 14 meeting, and he began on July 1, according to a news release from Volusia County Schools. He manages network infrastructure, technical support,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

