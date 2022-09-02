ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Romesentinel.com

Two families escape early morning house fire in Rome

ROME — At least six people were temporarily displaced from their Erie Boulevard home following an attic fire early Saturday morning, according to the Rome Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Bernard Kaier said two passersby discovered the fire and helped evacuate at least two families from 812 Erie Blvd. West, while calling 911 at 6:08 a.m. The deputy chief said all residents escaped without injury from the multi-unit dwelling.
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — Two Motorcyclists were hospitalized Friday night following a crash on Fayette St. in Downtown Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, two motorcycles were involved. The operators of both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Police describe the injuries as hip and extremity injuries. Their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Accidents
localsyr.com

Two hurt in Syracuse after Monday attack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing and assault call at approximately 5:56 p.m. on September 5 in the 300 block of Kellogg Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who was stabbed in the back and suffered multiple injuries to the face. At this time, the victim is in the hospital and listed in critical but stable condition. A 44-year-old female also sustained two broken arms and is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Two people stabbed during dispute on James Street in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people, a man and a woman, were stabbed during an altercation involving multiple people on the 900 block of James Street near the Chestnut Crossing Apartments, police said. A 24-year-old woman suffered a laceration to her back. She was transported to the hospital where she...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#Westside#Heavy Fire#Accident#Syracuse Firefighters
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse to Close Monday in Observance of Labor Day Holiday

Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the week. Sanitation crews will collect Monday’s trash and recycling on Tuesday; Tuesday’s trash and recycling on Wednesday; Wednesday’s trash and recycling on Thursday; Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday; and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

3 killed in Route 20 crash

BRIDGEWATER, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A two car head on crash has taken three lives, including a child. Three others suffered serious injuries, including a baby. The crash occurred on Route 20 in Bridgewater, a half mile east of the intersection with Route 8. According to the Oneida County Sherriff...
BRIDGEWATER, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Popeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in Oswego

OSWEGO — Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC has announced a new Popeyes restaurant is opening Sept. 19 in the city of Oswego. They will open their doors to the public starting with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

State Police investigating murder/suicide in Oswego County

HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, New York State Police responded to a reported shooting in Hastings. An investigation showed that a man shot his brother and then himself. Troopers responded to the home on Speach Drive at about 1 p.m. Police say they found two individuals dead from apparent gun...
HASTINGS, NY
Syracuse.com

Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say

Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
CANASTOTA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case

DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Dock talks continue in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy