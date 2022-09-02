Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
NYS Police investigating Oneida County house fire that left woman dead
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal house fire that left a 57-year-old Oneida County woman dead on Monday night. Troopers say they responded to reports of a fire around 9:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lee Valley Road in the Town of Lee.
Romesentinel.com
Two families escape early morning house fire in Rome
ROME — At least six people were temporarily displaced from their Erie Boulevard home following an attic fire early Saturday morning, according to the Rome Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Bernard Kaier said two passersby discovered the fire and helped evacuate at least two families from 812 Erie Blvd. West, while calling 911 at 6:08 a.m. The deputy chief said all residents escaped without injury from the multi-unit dwelling.
cnycentral.com
Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — Two Motorcyclists were hospitalized Friday night following a crash on Fayette St. in Downtown Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, two motorcycles were involved. The operators of both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Police describe the injuries as hip and extremity injuries. Their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
localsyr.com
Two hurt in Syracuse after Monday attack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing and assault call at approximately 5:56 p.m. on September 5 in the 300 block of Kellogg Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who was stabbed in the back and suffered multiple injuries to the face. At this time, the victim is in the hospital and listed in critical but stable condition. A 44-year-old female also sustained two broken arms and is expected to survive.
Syracuse stabbing victim in critical condition; one suspect charged, another at large
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse police on Monday charged a 24-year-old man with assault in connection with a stabbing that left another man hospitalized in critical condition. A second suspect remained at large Monday night. Police were called at 5:56 p.m. to a residence in the 300 block of Kellogg...
cnycentral.com
Two people stabbed during dispute on James Street in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people, a man and a woman, were stabbed during an altercation involving multiple people on the 900 block of James Street near the Chestnut Crossing Apartments, police said. A 24-year-old woman suffered a laceration to her back. She was transported to the hospital where she...
cnycentral.com
Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Monday in Observance of Labor Day Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the week. Sanitation crews will collect Monday’s trash and recycling on Tuesday; Tuesday’s trash and recycling on Wednesday; Wednesday’s trash and recycling on Thursday; Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday; and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash
Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
Infant fatally struck by vehicle in the Town of Fayette
The infant was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Man stabbed by girlfriend on Syracuse’s North Side; both charged by police
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was stabbed by his girlfriend Sunday in the city’s North Side, police said. Reginald Bradwell, 40, was found with a stab wound to his arm at about 2:22 a.m. at a house in the 600 block of Catherine Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
cnyhomepage.com
3 killed in Route 20 crash
BRIDGEWATER, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A two car head on crash has taken three lives, including a child. Three others suffered serious injuries, including a baby. The crash occurred on Route 20 in Bridgewater, a half mile east of the intersection with Route 8. According to the Oneida County Sherriff...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Popeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in Oswego
OSWEGO — Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC has announced a new Popeyes restaurant is opening Sept. 19 in the city of Oswego. They will open their doors to the public starting with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
localsyr.com
State Police investigating murder/suicide in Oswego County
HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, New York State Police responded to a reported shooting in Hastings. An investigation showed that a man shot his brother and then himself. Troopers responded to the home on Speach Drive at about 1 p.m. Police say they found two individuals dead from apparent gun...
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
flackbroadcasting.com
Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case
DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
rewind1077.com
Dock talks continue in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
