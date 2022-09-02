Read full article on original website
Commissioners approve grant ordinance for new school funds
Halifax County commissioners today approved a grant project ordinance as well as an administrative agreement that will ultimately bring a new pre-K through 8 school to the western part of county to replace Eastman school. The Halifax County Board of Education must also sign-off on the agreement, County Attorney Glynn...
RRPD seeks info in theft of household, food items
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the theft of nearly $50 in household and food items from Walmart on September 1. Chief Bobby Martin said the total value of items stolen was $48.20. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 252-533-2810 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.
Robert Aubart MacKenzie
Robert Aubart MacKenzie, age eighty-nine passed away on Thursday, September 1st, 2022. “Bob” went to Roanoke Rapids City Schools until the tenth grade. Then, he attended St. Mary’s School for the Deaf in Buffalo, NY. While at St. Mary’s Bob was introduced to basketball. After graduation, he continued...
