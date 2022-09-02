Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Alabama superintendent fights to remove Confederate school names
Three schools in Montgomery, Alabama, still carry the names of Confederate figures. Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown is fighting to change that. CNN's Nadia Romero reports why renaming the schools is so difficult.
WSFA
National Read a Book Day celebrated Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday, September 6th, is National Read a Book Day!. Books are a great way to escape from the chaos of everyday life.. they also go a long way to helping us expand our knowledge and challenge our perspectives. Reading improves memory and concentration, and it can...
WSFA
Brewbaker Primary School teacher calls her son ‘an inspiration’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Oweta Wiley has been teaching kindergarten at Brewbaker Primary School for 23 years. But, before she stepped into the classroom, she was working in management and human resources. “My son, he was my inspiration. He was struggling at a point in his life in school and...
WSFA
Local men’s club, church hold Labor Day fundraising cookouts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Millbrook Men’s Club and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church held their annual cookouts to raise money for local causes. The men’s club does this every Fourth of July and Labor Day. Brannon Bowman, president of the Millbrook Men’s Club, says they take care of all local needs with every penny they earn from these events, like donating to the public library, sports groups and even providing educational scholarships.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Montgomery. The Montgomery Academy football team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on September 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
College Colors Day at the Alabama State Capital
Montgomery, AL – Cocky and the SGA leaders met with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday, when she honored the contributions of Alabama’s public universities and declared Friday, Sept. 2, as College Colors Day. The Governor shared “Look who’s here! The annual College Colors Day proclamation ceremony is a favorite tradition at the Capitol. A special thanks goes to the Alabama Higher Education Partnership, the SGA students and mascots for all that they’ve done and are doing for our 14 public universities. Now let’s kick off football season!”
WSFA
Legacy of Tuskegee Airmen honored at Red Tails Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee and Fort Valley State wrapped up the second annual Red Tails Classic Sunday night at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Many came out to the Capital City for the game. For the early arrivers, organizers put on the Boeing fan fest. It was a chance to...
Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama
A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Alabama retailers expected to see more sales growth this year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What is traditionally a slower holiday for businesses at The Shoppes at Eastchase in Montgomery was different this Labor Day. “Normally a Labor Day weekend would be pretty quiet, but I just drove through there a little while ago and it was very busy,” said Suzanna Wasserman Edwards, vice president of marketing for The Shoppes at Eastchase.
elmoreautauganews.com
Top 20 Under 40 Community Leaders Honored by Prattville Chamber
Top Photo: Allison King with Alabama Education Association receiving her award. Thursday night was another night of celebration for the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce and for Prattville’s prominent business men and women as the chamber held its Top 20 Under 40 Awards at the Robert Trent Jones Clubhouse.
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
wtvy.com
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
WSFA
New Tuskegee University band director aims to bring ‘new energy and new vision’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Crimson Piper Marching Band is under new leadership. J. William Nicholas has been hired as the new band director. Originally from Orlando, Florida, he brings in years of experience at more than 10 high schools across the Southeast and recently served as associate director of bands at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign. Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
WSFA
Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
alabamanews.net
Road Improvement Projects Underway in Dallas Co.
People in Dallas County may notice a smoother ride as they drive around the county. It’s the result of several multi-million dollar road improvement projects in the county. Raymond Richardson has lived on Choctaw Avenue in Selmont — for more than a decade. And he says the street has needed some work the whole time.
alabamanews.net
Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.
A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
Comments / 0