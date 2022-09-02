ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woods Cross, UT

Related
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

22-year-old man dies after fall in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City. Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon that the man had fallen 30 feet and had a head injury; a search and rescue team responded to the scene.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah family injured in salt flats high-speed crash

BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah (ABC4) – A family of five from Utah County experienced non-life threatening injuries after a high-speed crash at the Bonneville Salt Flats. The Wendover Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and Wendover Fire Department conducted an investigation about 10 miles northeast of Wendover, Utah. After the investigation, authorities determined a 2022 Tesla, […]
WENDOVER, UT
ABC4

Explosions reported in West Jordan neighborhood fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire broke out in West Jordan early Sunday morning, according to the West Jordan Fire Department. West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Clint Paxton says that the fire, which broke out at 4:30 a.m., was located at 8490 South 2700 West. The fire reportedly impacted RV’s and other trailers in […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Logan police seeking suspect involved in hit-and-run incident

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Logan have asked for the public's help in locating a suspect who they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash. They said the incident happened on Aug. 30. The woman was reportedly driving the older model orange GMC Suburban with Utah plates. Anyone...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan car accident

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police. The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGET 17

Utah resident dead in off-roading accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in an off-roading accident Sunday afternoon. Around 2:41 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident on a dirt trail near Black Gulch Road and Keysville Road. An investigation determined it was a single rollover crash involving the off-road...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KSLTV

Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville man dead after West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday morning after a single vehicle crash near 7300 S. Bangerter Highway. The accident happened a minute or two after 8 a.m., Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “This involved a single vehicle...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Firefighters extinguish unoccupied RV fire in Summit County

WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — A fire that started in an unoccupied RV has been extinguished in Summit County, officials said. They said Park City Fire District assisted North Summit Fire District and South Summit Fire District with the fire. Related stories from 2News. It reportedly happened on Saturday just...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

