kjzz.com
2 hikers die, another injured in three separate Utah County canyon incidents
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah County authorities responded to three separate hiking incidents over the Labor Day Weekend, one of which left an individual in the hospital, and another that left two others deceased. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the Utah County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 9...
Gephardt Daily
1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
Gephardt Daily
Update: West Jordan 3-alarm fire causes $100K in damage; RVs, motorhomes destroyed
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a three-alarm fire in West Jordan Sunday which caused an estimated $100K in damage to RVs, trailers, mobile homes and other recreational vehicles parked behind a fenced-in property near 8450 S. 2700 West.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
ksl.com
22-year-old man dies after fall in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City. Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon that the man had fallen 30 feet and had a head injury; a search and rescue team responded to the scene.
Utah family injured in salt flats high-speed crash
BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah (ABC4) – A family of five from Utah County experienced non-life threatening injuries after a high-speed crash at the Bonneville Salt Flats. The Wendover Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and Wendover Fire Department conducted an investigation about 10 miles northeast of Wendover, Utah. After the investigation, authorities determined a 2022 Tesla, […]
Gephardt Daily
Man in critical condition after falling 60 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man was airlifted to an area hospital Monday after falling an estimated 60 feet while hiking near Lake Catherine in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Unified police detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily the man sustained a head injury...
Explosions reported in West Jordan neighborhood fire
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire broke out in West Jordan early Sunday morning, according to the West Jordan Fire Department. West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Clint Paxton says that the fire, which broke out at 4:30 a.m., was located at 8490 South 2700 West. The fire reportedly impacted RV’s and other trailers in […]
kjzz.com
Fire extinguished after burning approximately 3 acres in Summit County
UPTON, Utah (KUTV) — A fire burned approximately three acres in Summit County on Sunday. Multiple agencies responded to the scene on Huff Creek Road in Upton. Officials said a barn and two outbuildings were fully engulfed and the fire was spreading to brush. The North Summit Fire District,...
kjzz.com
Logan police seeking suspect involved in hit-and-run incident
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Logan have asked for the public's help in locating a suspect who they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash. They said the incident happened on Aug. 30. The woman was reportedly driving the older model orange GMC Suburban with Utah plates. Anyone...
kjzz.com
Wasatch Fire crews douse unoccupied structure fire, rescue cat from blaze
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters extinguished flames at an unoccupied structure in Heber City, rescuing a cat in the process. Officials with the Wasatch Fire District said they responded to the fire at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday. They said there was heavy smoke when they arrived on...
Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan car accident
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police. The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit […]
KGET 17
Utah resident dead in off-roading accident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in an off-roading accident Sunday afternoon. Around 2:41 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident on a dirt trail near Black Gulch Road and Keysville Road. An investigation determined it was a single rollover crash involving the off-road...
VIDEO: House catches fire in West Jordan
A house in West Jordan caught fire early Sunday morning, and the flames also damaged some nearby vehicles.
KSLTV
Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man dead after West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday morning after a single vehicle crash near 7300 S. Bangerter Highway. The accident happened a minute or two after 8 a.m., Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “This involved a single vehicle...
Hiker found dead after falling in American Fork canyon
A hiker was found dead over the weekend by search and rescue crews after he fell in "very rough terrain," officials report.
Main suspect in downtown SLC shooting identified, but remains at large
Police have arrested a second person who they believe was involved in a fatal shooting Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City, but they say the man believed to be the shooter may have fled the state.
Driver killed in crash on Bangerter Highway near Jordan Landing
A Taylorsville man is dead after a crash on Bangerter Highway near Jordan Landing late Sunday morning.
kjzz.com
Firefighters extinguish unoccupied RV fire in Summit County
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — A fire that started in an unoccupied RV has been extinguished in Summit County, officials said. They said Park City Fire District assisted North Summit Fire District and South Summit Fire District with the fire. Related stories from 2News. It reportedly happened on Saturday just...
