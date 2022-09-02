ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 6th through Sept. 10th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Rock Wall Repair Project. Gateway South at Transmountain on-ramp closed. US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian Bridge right lane closed. Wednesday, September 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed. Gateway West at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces pharmacy to appeal denial to sell THC infused products

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A pharmacy in Las Cruces is looking to appeal a denial from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission cited overwhelming public opposition to the request. The Commission generally felt torn in that the existing pharmacy business had been operating at the subject location...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
KFOX 14

Neighbors lose hope as 'Good Neighbor' program comes to an end

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — “We thought it would be revamped and brought back alive,” Gina Blair, a resident who donates to the "Good Neighbor" program said. A total of 280 community members donated to the "Good Neighbor" program in the beginning of 2022. The program helps...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Anthony mayor arrested, charged with domestic violence

ANTHONY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The mayor of the town of Anthony, Texas was arrested on Sunday. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was charged with continuous violence against the family. Romero was arrested by deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and booked into the El Paso County Jail.
ANTHONY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy