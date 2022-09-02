Read full article on original website
New massive vacation rental home in Davenport costs up to $25K a night
Fantasy Island Resort Orlando is not your average Airbnb. It has 20 rooms and 26 bathrooms. Each has a different movie theme and plays the soundtrack of the movie as you enter the room.
Take a tour of Zolfo Springs Classic Caladiums flower farm
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. - A Bay Area farm filled with acres of colorful flowers is giving the public a front-row seat to everything caladium next week. Classic Caladiums in Zolfo Springs has nearly 30 million plants on about 800 acres. "We have enough caladium flower beds here to stretch from...
75 Awesome and Free Things to do in Orlando this Fall
Planning romantic dates with your honey doesn't have to be expensive, and Orlando has a good lineup of free things to do that won't cost you a dime to enjoy! Now that summer is slowly making way for fall and... The post 75 Awesome and Free Things to do in Orlando this Fall appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
'Where shopping is a pleasure': Publix celebrates 92 years
LAKELAND, Fla. - From its iconic green trademark to the famous "Pub Subs," the Lakeland-based supermarket that remains in the hearts of Floridians officially has been around for 92 years. For decades, the quality of customer service and soft, chewy chocolate chip cookies has been built into the expectations of...
Orlando church hosts food giveaway on Labor Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People in Orlando can pick up some free food on Monday thanks to a local church. The Mount Sinai Adventist Church is hosting a food giveaway. The drive-thru event will take place at the church on Orange Center Boulevard. The event starts at 11 a.m....
Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
Florida's Largest Home Show helps potential home-sellers stand out in competitive market
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's Largest Home Show wrapped up Monday following a weekend in which dozens of vendors packed into the Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event was also a chance for potential home-sellers to figure out how to make their properties stand out in an increasingly competitive market.
Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase. For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
Villager with house known for mermaid brings co-mingled colors into compliance
A Villager known for a mermaid mural on her house has brought her co-mingled colors into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is back in good standing with Community Standards. Last month, Kellett was ordered by the Village Center Community...
Florida first responders surprise grandmothers with elaborate pregnancy reveal
VENICE, Fla. - A Davenport firefighter, a Sarasota paramedic, and a Venice PD marine officer conspired to carry out an elaborate pregnancy reveal, surprising both of the baby's grandmothers with the good news. Brian and Annamarie Whalen recently moved closer to the coast from Davenport in Polk County, where Brian...
Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
Billion-dollar, mixed-use resort in the works in Osceola County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Activity is ramping up on a billion-dollar, mixed-use resort project in northwest Osceola County near Disney. Site-clearing and pre-construction work is ongoing for the $1...
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
Sit-Down with Jennifer Smurr at LoveBird
Born & Bread Bakehouse is just a few blocks from LoveBird. Founder and head baker Jenn Smurr was named one of America’s Top 1,000 rising entrepreneurs in 2021. Jenn loves all things related to good food and supporting local businesses. She recently met up with "The Lakelander" for lunch to share her thoughts on LoveBird’s food and atmosphere, and how she sees the restaurant through her unique perspective.
Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket
What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
