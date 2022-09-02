This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO