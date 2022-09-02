ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

fox13news.com

Take a tour of Zolfo Springs Classic Caladiums flower farm

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. - A Bay Area farm filled with acres of colorful flowers is giving the public a front-row seat to everything caladium next week. Classic Caladiums in Zolfo Springs has nearly 30 million plants on about 800 acres. "We have enough caladium flower beds here to stretch from...
ZOLFO SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Where shopping is a pleasure': Publix celebrates 92 years

LAKELAND, Fla. - From its iconic green trademark to the famous "Pub Subs," the Lakeland-based supermarket that remains in the hearts of Floridians officially has been around for 92 years. For decades, the quality of customer service and soft, chewy chocolate chip cookies has been built into the expectations of...
LAKELAND, FL
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Best 8 Orlando Food Halls

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
ORLANDO, FL
helpmechas.com

Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
FORT MYERS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
ORLANDO, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

Sit-Down with Jennifer Smurr at LoveBird

Born & Bread Bakehouse is just a few blocks from LoveBird. Founder and head baker Jenn Smurr was named one of America’s Top 1,000 rising entrepreneurs in 2021. Jenn loves all things related to good food and supporting local businesses. She recently met up with "The Lakelander" for lunch to share her thoughts on LoveBird’s food and atmosphere, and how she sees the restaurant through her unique perspective.
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket

What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
ORLANDO, FL

