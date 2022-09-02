ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Local sheriff offers safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend

By Cheyenne Pagan, Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFaPy_0hg5ynb700

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck is offering tips on how to stay safe during all the festivities.

Buck said local highways typically experience the highest flows of traffic around the holiday season. He is reminding drivers to pay attention to the road, use signals and don’t follow other vehicles too closely.

“People just have to practice defensive driving, and also be courteous to one another,” Buck said. “Most of the time, we see accidents involved, because folks aren’t paying attention or that people are distracted, or they’re in a hurry and make bad decisions.”

Buck is also encouraging everyone to be cautious if they’re out on the water, whether they’re swimming or riding a boat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Pamlico County bridge will be rebuilt

STONEWALL, N.C. – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.   Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests.   The approval was a result of […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

West Craven High on brief lockdown after false report of gun on campus

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School was placed on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday morning after a false report of a gun on campus. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Communication for Craven County Schools, told WNCT’s Claire Curry that all the students and staff are safe. The lockdown was put into place after a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carteret County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Carteret County, NC
Carteret County, NC
Sports
City
Beaufort, NC
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Chalk walk held at Northside High ahead of return to classes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members gathered on Monday to spread positivity following the tragic death of a student last week at Northside High School in Jacksonville. Dozens of students, parents and residents were on campus writing words of encouragement on the sidewalks in front of the school buildings. Organizers hope the “chalk walk” will […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Labor Day Weekend#Lifehacks#Carteret County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Beaufort County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lingford bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Choco Mart on U.S. 17 South in Chocowinity. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Sept. 2 to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Habitat ReStore now open on Thursday evenings

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – There is a lot going on at the Habitat ReStore this fall, including new evening hours, the return of our popular Stuff-the-Truck event coming to a neighborhood near you, and an immediate opening for a full-time position for a ReStore ambassador/driver. Other existing and popular features of the ReStore will […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Pamlico County

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges in Pamlico County. One of the men is also facing charges of assault on a female. On Sept. 2, Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, of Vandemere was arrested on an outstanding warrant of assault on a female. He was found with a […]
BAYBORO, NC
coastalreview.org

Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute

From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llew Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

National Night Out coming to Havelock on Oct. 4

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Havelock will celebrate its National Night Out in October. On October 4, the City of Havelock and MCAS Cherry Point will be hosting its 38th Annual National Night Out. The event’s focus will be on community resources so that citizens will have access to valuable information. The event will include free […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Swansboro to host 5k to honor fallen first responders

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Swansboro will be doing its part to remember the events that took place on Sept. 11. On September 17, the organization Tunnel to Towers will host a 5K run and Walk in Swansboro. The event will be held at Swansboro Municipal Park on 830 Main Street Extension. The 5K and Run […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WITN

Jacksonville police searching for hit-and-run suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the hit-and-run occurred on Henderson Drive on Aug. 22nd. Anyone who may know the man in the photo is asked to call police at 910-938-6442 or Crime...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 2, 3 & 4

Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Egberts Catholic Church in Morehead City. Shirley Gore, Newport. Shirley Faye Gore, 84,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy