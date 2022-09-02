Local sheriff offers safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck is offering tips on how to stay safe during all the festivities.

Buck said local highways typically experience the highest flows of traffic around the holiday season. He is reminding drivers to pay attention to the road, use signals and don’t follow other vehicles too closely.

“People just have to practice defensive driving, and also be courteous to one another,” Buck said. “Most of the time, we see accidents involved, because folks aren’t paying attention or that people are distracted, or they’re in a hurry and make bad decisions.”

Buck is also encouraging everyone to be cautious if they’re out on the water, whether they’re swimming or riding a boat.

