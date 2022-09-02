Art fans can visit one of Jacksonville’s favorite art spots for free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens is celebrating 904 Day with free admission to their galleries and gardens this Saturday, September 3, from 11 am to 4 pm, as part of the “Weaver First Saturday Free for All.”

Guests will have access to exhibits like the Buddha and Shiva, Lotus and Dragon, which is a Rockefeller collection.

You can enjoy the papercut works called Heart and Hand exhibited by local artist Hiromi Moneyhun.

The riverfront gardens and permanent galleries will also be open for visitors.

