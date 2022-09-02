U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River seeks applicants for jobs

The U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River is opening applications for job opportunities with the agency. File Photo

Students and recent college graduates looking for a job in natural resources are in luck because the U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River is hiring.

Job positions to fill include work in natural resources, rangeland management, wildlife biology, botany and biological sciences, a media release from the U.S. Forest Service said.

The U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River manages more than 170,000 acres of forested area located on the Department of Energy's Savannah River Site.

Potential employees will gain professional growth and development and will continue the U.S. Forest Service's mission to protect the world's natural resources for current and future generations, the release said.

Applications will be accepted from Sept. 6-12 at www.usajobs.gov. The start dates for new hires will vary.

More information on career opportunities, benefits, hiring events and other resources with agency can go to the Forest Service Jobs webpage at fs.usda.gov/fsjobs or contact Joe Orosz, Public Affairs Specialist, U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River at josef.orosz@usda.gov.