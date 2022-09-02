Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
15 Best Restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL (Photos & Maps)
The city of Tarpon Springs is known for its fabulous beach scene and is a part of Central Florida’s Gulf Coast. Among the places to go and things to do are a myriad of the best restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL. You have every type of cuisine available and...
St. Petersburg Powerboat Grand Prix brings in big bucks for local businesses
The Offshore Grand Prix wrapped up in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
Local restaurant gives percentage of sales to local charities during September
A Tampa Bay area restaurant is donating a percentage of its sales to local organizations that help people in our community, and restaurant goers get to choose the charity.
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
Barks and Brews: Two Shepherds Taproom
As a busy twenty-something-year-old, I barely have time for friends. With the hustle and bustle of life, it is almost impossible to find time to do just about anything. There is, however, one friend that I always have time for. He is 75 pounds of muscle and hair, and most...
Cuban man rescued at sea says water and food had run out before Carnival ship saved his life
In early August, the Carnival Cruise Line ship Paradise rescued two boats of Cuban refugees in just three weeks.
Woman's body found at Anderson Snow Sports Complex in Hernando County
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman's body was found near the roadway at Anderson Snow Sports Complex. The baseball fields and outdoor sports equipment, which backs up to the Suncoast Parkway, were cleared after the body was found. Deputies said...
Traffic To Be Paced On I-75 In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Northbound I-75 traffic in southern to central Pasco County will be paced slowly (about 15 MPH) by law enforcement officers for up to 20 minutes at a time between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, September 7,
Winter Haven man found dead inside car ‘completely submerged’ in pond
A Winter Haven man was found dead after crashing his car into a pond early Sunday morning.
5 Best Places to Enjoy BBQ in St Petersburg & Clearwater This Labor Day Weekend
Every American wants to celebrate Labor Day weekend with delicious food, pleasant vibes, and a relaxing atmosphere. Wouldn’t smoked brisket, pork ribs, and smoked meats be the perfect weekend companion? After all, don't we all love tearing through soft meats with our favorite beer at hand as we catch up with friends and family?
Holiday couple celebrates 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County couple is celebrating their 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants. Mr. and Mrs. Crawford will be celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 16. According to one of their grandchildren, the happy couple have five children, 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. “We have a huge family and so […]
Water heater causes Clearwater house fire, preliminary reports say
Preliminary reports from Clearwater Fire & Rescue say that a water heater caused a house fire Sunday night.
SunRunner will launch in a few weeks, easing St. Pete Beach parking headaches
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Beachgoers in Pinellas County know finding parking can be a real hassle, especially during holidays like Labor Day – but those worries may soon be a thing of the past as the SunRunner is scheduled to be up and running in October. It's the...
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
Santana gets Tampa grooving, with Earth, Wind & Fire
On Saturday, Aug 27th, the Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater was sold out with around 20,000 people excited to see some GRAMMY Award-winning legends. The afternoon Florida summer rain was right on schedule, pouring down right before the show, but stopping within the hour to only delay the show for a short time. It cleared up with a beautiful rainbow and a cool breeze as gates opened and everyone made their way in. It was finally time for the Miraculous Supernatural Tour and we were ready to go on a journey.
Dunedin retiree enjoys being active, volunteering
DUNEDIN — Betty Edelman spends about 25 hours a month doing volunteer work at or for the Dunedin Public Library. The retired teacher, who lives in Dunedin, also serves on the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the board of directors for the Dunedin Friends of the Library. Edelman is an avid reader, enjoying fiction and nonfiction, including biographies.
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
Watch: Video shows microburst in Manatee County near Swan Lake Village
As storms started to build and move through the area Friday, a microburst caused damage in the Bradenton area near Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. The event was caught on video by a first responder. In the tweet below, you can see when the wind started to pick up and debris being thrown into the air.
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative
DADE CITY, Fla. — A forward-thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands — a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. A USF student has developed an alternative to wood. The substance is made of recycled plastic. The recycled plastic lumber is expected to last...
