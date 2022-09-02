ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Support Surges For ‘Pillar Of Community’ After Robbery, Ferocious Beating In Trenton

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhfjN_0hg5yTtT00
Thousands has been raised for Dan Corvino, a "pillar of the community" in Trenton who was robbed and brutally beaten on Saturday, Aug. 20. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is on the rise for a pillar of the Trenton community who was robbed and brutally beaten.

Dan Corvino was robbed and ferociously beaten in Trenton on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.

Corvino, described in the campaign as a “pillar of the community,” now must be transferred to a rehabilitation center and eventually undergo a full skull replacement.

“He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Holly Dearolf. “He often will hand out a couple of bucks to someone in need.”

More than $2,100 had been raised as of Friday, Sept. 2, putting the campaign ahead of its initial $2,000 in the first three days since its creation.

“Please send what you can and if you can’t please just share,” reads the campaign. “Let’s show Dan how much he is loved and help him financially.”

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

Comments / 6

Renee
3d ago

Dan is an awesome man what that guy did to him is disgusting. he didn't have to beat him like that he did a lot of damage. it's sad what this world come to anymore people want what you have but they don't want to work for it they don't want to get it themselves instead they want to take what you have that man was left on the sidewalk bloody confused and his daughter Holly had to go out looking for him and found him on the sidewalk. nobody even helped him it's just really disgusting because he would be the first person to help if he could. they say humanity I don't think there's too much of that left this is just really disgusting. it's okay because I finally believe in karma and I hope that man gets his karma real soon. with any luck you choked on that money that he stole disgusting you nasty POS. as a person like I said Dan is amazing and I'm sure if this guy just asked for a couple of bucks you know instead he damn near killed him.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

One Caught, Two Sought In Deadly Chester Shooting

One suspect was caught while two were being sought in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Chester, authorities in Delaware County announced. Damar Macklin, 21, of Chester, was charged with first and third-degree murder, criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and other offenses in the shooting death of Kashif Love on Monday, Aug. 22, according to court records and Chester City police.
CHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

$1,500 Reward For Clues On Hunterdon County Motorcycle Crash And Gang Assault (PHOTOS)

Recognize them? Police are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information on a crash and gang assault between a group of about 13 motorcyclists in Hunterdon County. Officers responded to the crash and assault report on Cokesbury Road in Clinton Township just after 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Clinton Township Police Chief Thomas A. DeRosa said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Ferocious#Violent Crime#Daily Voice Mercer
southjerseyobserver.com

Oaks Touch A Truck Event Rolls Into Camden; Over 400 Backpacks Donated

A firefighter receives help making sure the event’s attendees stayed cool in the heat. (Photo provided) Oaks Integrated Care recently hosted its annual Touch A Truck community event in Camden at the Triad1828 Center. The free event gives kids the chance to see, touch, and explore their favorite trucks....
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Pepper-Spray, Stun Gun Ski Barn Robbery In Wayne

Detectives from Wayne arrested one of three robbers who pepper-sprayed and tried to zap a Ski Barn employee with a stun gun, authorities said. The victim had confronted Shavani C. Robinson, 34, of Newark and two accomplices -- a man and a woman -- as they tried to flee the Route 23 store with more than $1,000 worth of stolen goods late last year, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
WAYNE, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, Another Injured in Trenton Double Shooting

A Trenton man was killed in a double shooting in the city Friday evening, authorities said. At around 7:30 p.m., Trenton police received a report from a Shot Spotter activation, as well as several calls for a shooting, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Police reported to the 200...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
353K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy