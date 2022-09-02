ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hodgdon, ME

Comments / 0

wagmtv.com

Houlton Regional Hospital Security Increase

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Patients and visitors at Houlton Regional Hospital may have noticed an increased number of guards on duty. That’s because the hospital recently rolled out its own 24-hour a day security force. Sherry Karabin stopped by the facility to learn more about the reasons for the change.
HOULTON, ME
wabi.tv

‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night. A Penobscot County dispatcher tells TV5 that Lee Road north of Frost Street is closed at this time. People are asked to avoid that area if possible. We’ll have more information as it becomes available....
LINCOLN, ME
wagmtv.com

The Annual Aroostook Savings and Loan Viking Run Makes Its Return

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - For the first time in person since 2019, the annual Aroostook Savings and Loan Viking run was held at the Caribou high school track. An event that has been very special to the community for a long time. A beautiful day to get outside as the...
CARIBOU, ME
wagmtv.com

County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Hundreds of blue grass fans turned out at Farm Park in Fort Fairfield over the Labor Day weekend for the County Bluegrass Festival. The event kicked off on Thursday and ended Sunday, with a number of headlining bands playing as well as pop-up jam sessions put on by the patrons themselves. News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin stopped by Saturday to sample the sounds and find out why so many gravitate to the festival.
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
wagmtv.com

Sherman Celebrates Annual Old Home Days

SHERMAN, Maine (WAGM) - The Town of Sherman celebrated it’s annual Old Home Days, culminating in a Labor Day Picnic and Parade. Families lined Main street in Sherman today to watch trucks, costumed characters and floats make their way around the park where the annual picnic is held as children scrambled to gather candy along the parade route. The Benedicta Snow Gang won best float this year, combining this year’s Luau theme with vintage snowmobiles. And live music filled the park along with children’s games, food, friends and family.
SHERMAN, ME
wagmtv.com

Dry Stretch of Weather Continues into Tomorrow with Shower Chances Thursday Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday, we did have some sunshine throughout the morning, but those clouds did make their way back into the area. Far southern portions of the county did manage to get a few showers, but they did not amount to much. The good news is today, we will be saying goodbye to the clouds and making way for a day full of sunshine. The clouds will be tapering off from north to south due to the rain activity to our South. It will be a great day to spend some time outdoors as High Pressure remains in control!
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

After Some Morning Showers Yesterday, A Dry Stretch of Weather Continues Through Mid Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. Happy Labor Day to you as well which marks the unofficial end to summer. Yesterday, we had a few showers move in across the region during the morning hours, but they were quick to move away and we were left with a beautiful afternoon and evening. Things will be quiet in the way of weather headed throughout the day for us. That is not the case down to our south. They are watching some rain expected to move through the area. It all stemmed from a cold front that came through our region already. It is currently stationary ,so it is taking quite a while to move off the map. As that pulls away, we will be welcoming in another area of high pressure bringing in some sunshine through the mid week.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME

