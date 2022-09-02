PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. Happy Labor Day to you as well which marks the unofficial end to summer. Yesterday, we had a few showers move in across the region during the morning hours, but they were quick to move away and we were left with a beautiful afternoon and evening. Things will be quiet in the way of weather headed throughout the day for us. That is not the case down to our south. They are watching some rain expected to move through the area. It all stemmed from a cold front that came through our region already. It is currently stationary ,so it is taking quite a while to move off the map. As that pulls away, we will be welcoming in another area of high pressure bringing in some sunshine through the mid week.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO