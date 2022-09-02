Read full article on original website
Take the cannolis – and an umbrella – at La Festa in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Rain was pouring off tents and splashing all over tables set up for la Festa Italiana on Courthouse Square in Scranton, but spirits were still high amidst those at the festival. The wet and soggy weather may have kept some people away, but not all. "Our...
Labor Day at the indoor waterpark
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Thoughts of rainy weather floated away as hundreds spent the day going down slides and splashing around inside Aquatopia, Camelback Lodge's indoor waterpark near Tannersville. "We decided to come out for the long weekend. We rented a place through Airbnb and were just relaxing," said Philadelphia...
Mauch Chunk Lake limits visitors this Labor Day
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Despite the gray and gloomy day, season pass holder Kathleen Sikorsky of Bowmanstown was one of the only people on the beach at Mauch Chuck Lake on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe. "I'm enjoying the beach and the lake. We come here a lot. We've...
Annual motorcycle ride benefits sick children
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A big motorcycle ride took place in Luzerne County on Sunday. 300 motorcyclists drove through Nanticoke and Shickshinny for the 21st Annual Valley with a Heart Motorcycle Ride. This annual benefit collects money to support seriously ill children throughout Luzerne County. Each year Valley with...
103rd All Home Days in Northumberland County
ELYSBURG, Pa. — A section of Ralpho Township Community Park near Elysburg is lined with 1,000 American flags. It is all a part of All Home Days. This is the 103rd All Home Days. It has been going strong since the end of World War I. "I think we...
'Lake Commerce' returns after rainy weather
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Water rushing over the curb and pooling into a nearby parking lot just off Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City has been a problem area Giles Lemoncelli says has been going on way to long. "How can that happen? How can this occur? This has been...
Flooded street a headache for neighbors
SCRANTON, Pa. — A section of Parrott Avenue in Scranton's west side flooded quickly from heavy rains on Monday. Linda Finan's car wound up stuck in the high waters. Neighbors got her and her grandson out before first responders arrived. "I just didn't think it was as deep as...
Dickson City officials hopeful for 'Lake Commerce' fix
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City officials are hopeful that the nickname "Lake Commerce" will soon no longer apply to the flood-prone Commerce Boulevard. "Let's just keep our fingers crossed. Everything's moving. We got another month, month and a half, and hopefully, this will be history," said Borough Manager Cesare Forconi.
Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines
PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
Italian mass held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Sunday at La Festa Italiana means an Italian mass. Bishop of Scranton Joseph Bambera presided over the mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue. This year's mass was held in memory of members and friends of La Festa Italiana who passed away since...
Condemned house collapses in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A condemned house in Scranton collapsed Monday during heavy rains. According to the mayor's office, the owner of the home on Deacon Street was ordered to have it torn down last year but never did. The owner has 48 hours to tear it down, or the...
Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek
When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
Pottsville cleaning up for Recovery Month
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Presbyterian Cemetery in Pottsville is full of dead leaves, fallen tree branches, and overgrown weeds — making it the perfect place for volunteers from Gaudenzia to clean up. Employees and clients from the addiction treatment center came to the site on their Labor Day...
Annual La Festa Italiana 5K
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Memorial Race for James R. Minicozzi started on Wyoming Avenue and looped back around to courthouse square. The race benefits the Boys and Girls Club of NEPA's Christmas party as well as college scholarships at West Scranton High School. "It's amazing, not just in honor...
Car show in Susquehanna County raises money for charities
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car show in Susquehanna County did more than just show off some hot rods. It was the Coal Cracker Cruiser Car Club's 24th Annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show. The show took place at the Speakeasy Saloon and Resort in Herrick Township. Over 30...
Good Morning PA - Lynnettes Twirlerettes
Lynnettes Twirlerettes of Carbondale is celebrating 40 years of twirling this September. Register today at LynnettesTwirlerettes.com and join the team!
La Festa Italiana underway in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Entertainment, a celebration of the Italian heritage, and plenty of food. Friday marks the start of La Festa Italiana in Scranton. The Labor Day holiday tradition kicked off strong this afternoon. Eyewitness News had a chance to meet up with Jason Sabatelle from Sabatelle’s Market, a staple at La Festa. “What […]
La Festa Italiana: Downtown Scranton is the place for Italian food and fun
SCRANTON, Pa. — Friday marks the start of a popular Labor Day tradition in Lackawanna County — La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton. The festival got underway Friday afternoon. More than 50 vendors surround Courthouse Square with all sorts of Italian favorites like pasta, pizza, and, of course,...
Excitement builds for La Festa in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The tents and banners are up for La Festa Italiana on Courthouse Square in Scranton. Vendors spent the day moving equipment and setting up. Each year, they prepare for thousands of people who come to taste the samplings of more than 50 restaurants and businesses. "We...
Soggy cleanup at the campground
BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — The heavy rains make for good fishing for the herons at Frances Slocum State Park on Monday. It can't be said that it was the same for campers packing up and heading home from the campground in Kingston Township. "Saw a little bit of lightning,...
