Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Labor Day at the indoor waterpark

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Thoughts of rainy weather floated away as hundreds spent the day going down slides and splashing around inside Aquatopia, Camelback Lodge's indoor waterpark near Tannersville. "We decided to come out for the long weekend. We rented a place through Airbnb and were just relaxing," said Philadelphia...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual motorcycle ride benefits sick children

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A big motorcycle ride took place in Luzerne County on Sunday. 300 motorcyclists drove through Nanticoke and Shickshinny for the 21st Annual Valley with a Heart Motorcycle Ride. This annual benefit collects money to support seriously ill children throughout Luzerne County. Each year Valley with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

'Lake Commerce' returns after rainy weather

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Water rushing over the curb and pooling into a nearby parking lot just off Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City has been a problem area Giles Lemoncelli says has been going on way to long. "How can that happen? How can this occur? This has been...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flooded street a headache for neighbors

SCRANTON, Pa. — A section of Parrott Avenue in Scranton's west side flooded quickly from heavy rains on Monday. Linda Finan's car wound up stuck in the high waters. Neighbors got her and her grandson out before first responders arrived. "I just didn't think it was as deep as...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Dickson City officials hopeful for 'Lake Commerce' fix

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City officials are hopeful that the nickname "Lake Commerce" will soon no longer apply to the flood-prone Commerce Boulevard. "Let's just keep our fingers crossed. Everything's moving. We got another month, month and a half, and hopefully, this will be history," said Borough Manager Cesare Forconi.
DICKSON CITY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines

PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Italian mass held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sunday at La Festa Italiana means an Italian mass. Bishop of Scranton Joseph Bambera presided over the mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue. This year's mass was held in memory of members and friends of La Festa Italiana who passed away since...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Condemned house collapses in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A condemned house in Scranton collapsed Monday during heavy rains. According to the mayor's office, the owner of the home on Deacon Street was ordered to have it torn down last year but never did. The owner has 48 hours to tear it down, or the...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek

When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville cleaning up for Recovery Month

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Presbyterian Cemetery in Pottsville is full of dead leaves, fallen tree branches, and overgrown weeds — making it the perfect place for volunteers from Gaudenzia to clean up. Employees and clients from the addiction treatment center came to the site on their Labor Day...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual La Festa Italiana 5K

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Memorial Race for James R. Minicozzi started on Wyoming Avenue and looped back around to courthouse square. The race benefits the Boys and Girls Club of NEPA's Christmas party as well as college scholarships at West Scranton High School. "It's amazing, not just in honor...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

La Festa Italiana underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Entertainment, a celebration of the Italian heritage, and plenty of food. Friday marks the start of La Festa Italiana in Scranton. The Labor Day holiday tradition kicked off strong this afternoon. Eyewitness News had a chance to meet up with Jason Sabatelle from Sabatelle’s Market, a staple at La Festa. “What […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Excitement builds for La Festa in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The tents and banners are up for La Festa Italiana on Courthouse Square in Scranton. Vendors spent the day moving equipment and setting up. Each year, they prepare for thousands of people who come to taste the samplings of more than 50 restaurants and businesses. "We...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Soggy cleanup at the campground

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — The heavy rains make for good fishing for the herons at Frances Slocum State Park on Monday. It can't be said that it was the same for campers packing up and heading home from the campground in Kingston Township. "Saw a little bit of lightning,...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

