Caterina Marie Savarese
3d ago

didn't she wish the same for all conservatives? I never wish ill will on anyone but she is one of the most loathesome women ever. and no, she never apologized.

Vote out the Dems
3d ago

why could that have happened 50 years ago. couldn't happen to a nicer person. Hanoi Jane.

Erika
3d ago

Well old Hanoi Jane is sick huh? I am a veteran from Desert Shield/Desert Storm. While I was too young to serve in Vietnam, I feel the same disdane for her. I know the story and she is a lame excuse for a human.

