Johnson City Press
County funding for Petworks up for likely vote next week
BLOUNTVILLE — Officials with Petworks Animal Control Services are expected to give a presentation to the Sullivan County Commission next week to foster support for the non-profits request for $160,000 in funding from the county. The money would be used for day-to-day operations of Petworks, which is located on...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport business to hold appreciation event for first responders
KINGSPORT -- First responders are invited to enjoy a free meal this afternoon as a thank you for their service. The Great Body Company, located at 3246 Memorial Blvd., will host First Responders & Food Trucks today from 5-9 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council gives approval to new ARC grant for Bonnie Kate
ELIZABETHTON — The renovation work that has been done on the Bonnie Kate Theater that has been going on for several years should see a rapid increase, thanks to a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and matching funds from the city of Elizabethton for $236,736. The total amount of the grant is $736,736.
Johnson City Press
Bristol, Virginia to start sending trash to Blountville landfill
BRISTOL, VIRGINIA - The city of Bristol, Virginia will soon close its landfill and start delivering its garbage to a private landfill in Sullivan County, a city official said. “We’re going to stop accepting trash this week,” Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said.
Johnson City Press
Paving project to get underway for Colonial Heights, Lynn Garden
City officials said Thursday that there will be paving maintenance conducted in a section of Colonial Heights and on select roads in Lynn Garden. Pavement Management Technology of Cleveland, Ohio, is the contractor in charge of the paving.
Johnson City Press
DA Letter to Johnson City
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.
Johnson City Press
Wise County Supervisors discuss sunshine, education, emergency services
WISE – Emergency services funding solar power and higher education covered much of the Wise County Board of Supervisors agenda Thursday. Following a series of discussions and exchanges with Wise County-based emergency medical and fire fighting organizations over the summer, the supervisors voted unanimously to give another $15,000 to the 14 in-county agencies on top of $35,000 each already budgeted this year for them.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Barrel House closed after fire
The Jonesborough Barrel House, a popular downtown barbecue restaurant, was closed Thursday after a fire damaged a building on the property the day before. There were no injuries reported, and the main building did not appear damaged as a result of the fire. The Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, the Johnson City Press’ sister paper, reported that the fire sparked after a smoker behind the restaurant experienced a backdraft and caught and burned part of a deck overhead.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County director of schools search underway
BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years administration...
Johnson City Press
Carter County sheriff still searching for person of interest in Dry Branch murder
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department issued an update Tuesday on its continuing murder investigation and search for person of interest Brandon Clay Carrier. The department said the remains of a woman discovered in a burned vehicle on Aug. 23 have been sent to the University of...
Johnson City Press
Bus-pickup crash results in no known injuries, school official says
KINGSPORT — A crash between a school bus and pickup truck on Stone Drive Thursday afternoon blocked traffic but caused no known student injuries, according to a school system official. Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said he had no immediate information or official report on the...
Johnson City Press
DA says he will not request investigation into JCPD
District Attorney Steven R. Finney has notified Johnson City officials that he will not be requesting an investigation into allegations made against the Johnson City Police Department in the Dahl v. Turner lawsuit. Finney sent a letter to city officials that was hand delivered to City Manager Cathy Ball on...
Johnson City Press
Helen Lewis remembered
WISE – From starting two libraries in Wise County to advocating for a college social work program and against surface mining practices in the 1970s, Helen Lewis left a mark on Southwest Virginia still remembered today. Lewis, 97, died Sunday in Abingdon after complications from COVID-19, but students and...
Johnson City Press
Go Tell organizers say Hawkins crusade brought hundreds to Christ
ROGERSVILLE — More than 350 people committed to Jesus during the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade Aug. 28-31, organizers said. The crusade was held at Cherokee High School’s football stadium and led by evangelist and founder of Go Tell Ministries, Rick Gage. He said the event was very successful.
Johnson City Press
TBI investigating officer shooting of wanted man in Washington County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led an officer to shoot and kill a man after a vehicle chase in Washington County on Wednesday. According to TBI officials, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department spotted Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, in a Love’s Truck Stop parking lot in Mosheim at roughly 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Gardner was wanted on outstanding warrants and, when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, Gardner led officers on a chase northbound on Interstate 81 into Washington County.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City resident helps lead North Wilkesboro revival; track reported to host 2023 All-Star Race
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — For the past six months, Graig Hoffman has been one of the leaders of the revival. That’s the Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Schools proposes CTE expansion
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Board of education considered a Career and Technical Education expansion at the system’s three high schools using funds from the school system and an innovative schools grant, and they got an update on two properties they are looking to sell. The Hawkins County BOE...
Johnson City Press
Number of Sullivan County overdoses skyrocketed during pandemic
The number of overdose deaths increased almost threefold over a three-year period, Sullivan County health records show. The number of overdose deaths reported in 2021 were 94, while in 2019 there were 30 overdose deaths recorded in the county.
Johnson City Press
Police cruiser hits home
A Johnson City Police Department vehicle crashed into a mobile home on Monday night at 11:43 p.m., knocking it off its foundation. The JCPD confirmed that the vehicle hit the home when an officer responded to reports of a domestic dispute in Timber Ridge Trailer Park, exiting his car without putting it in park. The car locked after the officer exited, and he was unable to stop it before it hit the trailer.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Aquatic Center celebrating end of Dog Days with its own dog day
The dog days of summer are nearly over, but the dog’s day at the Kingsport Aquatic Center is nearly upon us. Registration for the KAC’s 9th Annual Drool Pawty is now open.
