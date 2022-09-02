Pittsburgh football emerged from the ‘Backyard Brawl’ against West Virginia with a win, though they’ll immediately face a tough SEC test in Week 2 when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Evidently, many think it’s going to be a very tough test, as the Panthers, who beat the Volunteers last year and won the ACC […] The post ‘We are in the Pee Wee league’: Pittsburgh football HC Pat Narduzzi’s hilarious take on underdog role ahead of game vs. SEC’s Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO