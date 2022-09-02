Ex-Trump Campaign Advisor and Pundit Boris Epshteyn Is a ‘Necessary and Material Witness’ to 2020 Election Probe, Fulton County DA Says

Trump working foe Putin. Followed Putin script to the letter to gain.power..Read people..he is a conman. Wants to be a dictator just like Putin and Kim..
The Walls are closing in on Republicans treasonous behavior. Lock them up! Lock them up!
Trump always has a Russian nearby... Always.
Related
Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare
Matt Gaetz's GOP primary opponent says Trump and DeSantis don't want to 'be associated with a pedophile'
Roger Stone Tells Donald Trump Voters To Forget 2020 Election To Focus On Next One
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rep. Liz Cheney said she's seen 'no evidence' the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated despite some Republicans 'reflexively' attacking the FBI
Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid
Political analyst fired from news network for calling Trump ‘orange face’
Trump Attorney Christina Bobb Has Been Accused of Misleading Federal Investigators
RELATED PEOPLE
Mike Pence Just Spoke To The Media About The DOJ's Investigation Of Donald Trump As Rumors Of A Presidential Run Rage
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Trump Lawyer Threatens 'Mayhem,' Demands To Know Who's Snitching To The Government
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Ex-Trump Attorney Warns Trump May Have Already 'Given Away' Sensitive Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Trump's allies are alarmed and starting to 'go dark' amid Mar-a-Lago search warrant revelations, reporter says
As president, Trump approved a law increasing penalties for mishandling classified info. It could come back to bite him.
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 40