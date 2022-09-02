ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

NBC Chicago

Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week

Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
thecentersquare.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
Illinois State
Peoria, IL
Illinois Industry
Illinois Business
Energy, IL
25newsnow.com

Emergency kit emphasized during national preparedness month

(25 News Now) - “It could be a matter of life or death because if you need to evacuate within minutes, you will need that kit packed and ready to go.”. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency advocates for residents of Illinois to prepare for natural disasters amid the change in weather. This means that families should start creating a family communications plan and build an emergency kit.
106.9 KROC

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
KISS 106

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois won’t tax forgiven student loan debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois won’t tax forgiven student loan debt, but some other states, such as Wisconsin, plan to. Those receiving student loan forgiveness would not be taxed federally, but some people could get taxed at the state level anywhere between $300 and $1,100. President Joe Biden announced student debt cancellations of $10,000 for those who […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday

(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
KSDK

Illinois counties to test tornado sirens Tuesday morning

MILLSTADT, Ill. — Skies are cloudy, but people in Illinois may hear a tornado siren test Tuesday morning. Illinois Emergency Management Agency runs a test on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. People in Belleville, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Granite City, Springfield, Peoria, and all...
kanecountyconnects.com

State of Illinois Ranks Middle of the Pack For Average Life Expectency

People who live in Illinois on average live a longer life than many of those in southern states, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ​. According to the National Vital Statistics Report released on August 23, 2022, Illinois ranks No. 26 among all...
Local 4 WHBF

Pritzker among speakers at 53rd annual Labor Day Picnic

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will be among the Democratic candidates for office who will be attending the Salute to Labor 53rd Annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 5. The picnic takes place at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. […]
25newsnow.com

Dry and mild weather this week

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Patchy fog has developed across central Illinois. Impacts from the fog are expected to be low for most, however visibility may drop below a mile in Knox county, where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect. Skies will be cloudy this morning, with the return of some sunshine mixing in this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out.
wjpf.com

Fentanyl-laced mail found in IDOC facilities

Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois’ corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates. “There’s always a...
FOX2Now

New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
