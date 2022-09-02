Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
citrustv.com
Syracuse Women’s Soccer Beats Merrimack 2-1 in First Ever Meeting
It was a special night at SU Soccer stadium tonight as Syracuse got a 2-1 win over Merrimack. The most special part of the evening was the Senior Night celebration, which included senior Chelsea Domond scoring the game winning goal. Coach Nicky Adams is happy with Domond’s recent form.
citrustv.com
Quirine Comans Carries Syracuse Field Hockey to a 6-2 Win Over Columbia
About five and a half minutes into the fourth quarter, Quirine Comans received a pass, turned, then fired, scoring her third goal of the game. The grad student’s first career hat trick helped guide Syracuse to a 6-2 win over Columbia in its home opener. SU head coach Ange Bradley said that it was Comans’ positioning that helped her reach this milestone.
citrustv.com
Syracuse Sweeps North Florida in Final Game of the UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, FL.- The UCF Challenge has been a learning experience for Syracuse. They have had to play away from home and test their metal against great teams. When playing these great teams, the Orange have often struggled to win their set points when they come. On top of that, they have struggled to do it in the first set which can be a big confidence boost for a new team and can turn the tide of a match.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
Week 3 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 3 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Sayed Abuhamdeh, North Royalton: Abuhamdeh made an impact on both sides...
Cleveland National Air Show goes on despite rain and late grounding of the Blue Angels
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland National Air Show forged on Sunday, even as light rain and heavy clouds over Burke Lakefront Airport threatened the start of the second of three flying days over the Labor Day weekend and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels were forced to cancel their performance because of unsafe flying conditions.
FOX 8 anchor Elizabeth Noreika has a big announcement!
The FOX 8 family is soon growing by one.
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
whbc.com
Rain, Even Tornado Impact NE Ohio Over Holiday Weekend
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBXC) – We got about an inch of much-needed rain at the Akron Canton Airport over the weekend. More fell in parts of Stark County, but an estimated three-and-a-half-inches of rain fell in parts of Mahoning County, where an EF-0 tornado touched down for a brief time as well.
whbc.com
Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
BGSU shares condolences for 20-year-old student killed in Sandusky County crash Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — David "Ryan" Walker, 20, from Vermilion, Ohio, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County the same evening. Walker was a third-year student at Bowling Green State University. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting and was a Thompson Working Families Scholar, according to BGSU.
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
The Brew Kettle takes top honors at 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest – winners list, photos
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Brew Kettle took top honors in the annual Cleveland Oktoberfest microbrew competition. More than two dozen judges – most of whom are certified through the Beer Judge Certification Program – evaluated beers. Judges looked to see if beers were brewed according to style guidelines by aroma, appearance and flavor. Dan DeRoos of WOIO Channel 19 and I were media judges.
Wolf Escapes Zoo Habitat in Cleveland, Leading to Lockdown
“Happening now at the Cleveland Zoo, the wolves have escaped their habitat, and the zoo is on lockdown down mode.”. This is the initial tweet sent out by Fox 8 News of Cleveland reporter Tino Bovenzi at 10:08 AM Monday morning. According to his immediate intel, “guests are being shuttled into buildings for safety,” he continued. “Staff employees are trying to locate the wolves for capture.”
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes
The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
cleveland19.com
COVID-19 booster shots available this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved the new COVID-19 booster shot and Northeast Ohioans can get the shot as early as Sept. 7. The new booster is better suited for variants that keep evolving, particularly the omicron variant which is the top...
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland Area
Has the show The Bear been making you crave an Italian beef sandwich?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland, which all serve tasty Italian beef sandwiches.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
‘Just like yesterday’: Local 103-year-old WWII veteran reflects at Cleveland National Air Show
Visitors to the Cleveland National Air Show at Burke Lakefront Airport are being treated to performances by some of the greatest aerial acts in the world.
WANE-TV
1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
