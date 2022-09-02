ORLANDO, FL.- The UCF Challenge has been a learning experience for Syracuse. They have had to play away from home and test their metal against great teams. When playing these great teams, the Orange have often struggled to win their set points when they come. On top of that, they have struggled to do it in the first set which can be a big confidence boost for a new team and can turn the tide of a match.

