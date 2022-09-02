ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citrustv.com

Syracuse Women’s Soccer Beats Merrimack 2-1 in First Ever Meeting

It was a special night at SU Soccer stadium tonight as Syracuse got a 2-1 win over Merrimack. The most special part of the evening was the Senior Night celebration, which included senior Chelsea Domond scoring the game winning goal. Coach Nicky Adams is happy with Domond’s recent form.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Quirine Comans Carries Syracuse Field Hockey to a 6-2 Win Over Columbia

About five and a half minutes into the fourth quarter, Quirine Comans received a pass, turned, then fired, scoring her third goal of the game. The grad student’s first career hat trick helped guide Syracuse to a 6-2 win over Columbia in its home opener. SU head coach Ange Bradley said that it was Comans’ positioning that helped her reach this milestone.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse Sweeps North Florida in Final Game of the UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, FL.- The UCF Challenge has been a learning experience for Syracuse. They have had to play away from home and test their metal against great teams. When playing these great teams, the Orange have often struggled to win their set points when they come. On top of that, they have struggled to do it in the first set which can be a big confidence boost for a new team and can turn the tide of a match.
SYRACUSE, NY
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
City
Kent, OH
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Syracuse, OH
Kent, OH
College Sports
NBC4 Columbus

The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Lieke Leeggangers#Charlotte De Vries
whbc.com

Rain, Even Tornado Impact NE Ohio Over Holiday Weekend

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBXC) – We got about an inch of much-needed rain at the Akron Canton Airport over the weekend. More fell in parts of Stark County, but an estimated three-and-a-half-inches of rain fell in parts of Mahoning County, where an EF-0 tornado touched down for a brief time as well.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
WTOL 11

BGSU shares condolences for 20-year-old student killed in Sandusky County crash Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — David "Ryan" Walker, 20, from Vermilion, Ohio, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County the same evening. Walker was a third-year student at Bowling Green State University. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting and was a Thompson Working Families Scholar, according to BGSU.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Country
Netherlands
Cleveland.com

The Brew Kettle takes top honors at 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest – winners list, photos

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Brew Kettle took top honors in the annual Cleveland Oktoberfest microbrew competition. More than two dozen judges – most of whom are certified through the Beer Judge Certification Program – evaluated beers. Judges looked to see if beers were brewed according to style guidelines by aroma, appearance and flavor. Dan DeRoos of WOIO Channel 19 and I were media judges.
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Wolf Escapes Zoo Habitat in Cleveland, Leading to Lockdown

“Happening now at the Cleveland Zoo, the wolves have escaped their habitat, and the zoo is on lockdown down mode.”. This is the initial tweet sent out by Fox 8 News of Cleveland reporter Tino Bovenzi at 10:08 AM Monday morning. According to his immediate intel, “guests are being shuttled into buildings for safety,” he continued. “Staff employees are trying to locate the wolves for capture.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes

The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

COVID-19 booster shots available this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved the new COVID-19 booster shot and Northeast Ohioans can get the shot as early as Sept. 7. The new booster is better suited for variants that keep evolving, particularly the omicron variant which is the top...
CLEVELAND, OH
WANE-TV

1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy