Man accused of double homicide, rape in Florida has criminal record in Winnebago County
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Justin Jones, the 41-year-old man accused of double homicide and rape in Florida has an open felony case in Winnebago County, court documents show. According to Winnebago County court records, Jones was indicted in 2014 on two counts of criminal damage to property but never appeared in court. Records also show he […]
cwbchicago.com
Why is this guy out of prison? Man who served just 9 months of a 30 month sentence for having a gun on the Red Line allegedly had another gun on the Red Line this weekend
A man on parole for stashing a handgun on the Grand Red Line platform last summer is back in custody after allegedly threatening a CTA security guard by racking the slide of a loaded gun on the Red Line yesterday afternoon. In addition to being on parole, Marvin Floyd, 31,...
wcsjnews.com
Woman Arrested Nine Times in Three Years
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a woman who has been arrested 10 times since 2016. Skye Interrante, 24, of Romeoville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen license plate and aggravated fleeing and eluding police around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, September 5th. This comes...
Chicago man gets 35 years in federal prison for role with Latin Dragon Nation gang
The Northern Indiana U.S. State’s Attorney announced a 35-year prison sentence for Chicagoan Gustavo Mata. Federal prosecutors said after Mata joined the Latin Dragons Nation gang in 2009, he trafficked guns and drugs, and shot rival gang members.
Central Illinois Proud
Man facing attempted murder charges following Peoria stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria. Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail. The...
NBC Chicago
Aurora Police Search For Offender in Armed Robbery
A large police presence scales an area in Aurora, as authorities investigate an armed robbery at a local business. The Aurora Police Department said on Facebook that the robbery took place around 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the 400 block of North Eola Road. Police said two men fled from the...
Man serving 40 years for fatal shooting at Marie’s Pizza asks for reduced sentence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man already in prison for felony murder in the death of a teen at Marie’s Pizza back in 2011 asked a Winnebago County judge to reduce his sentence. Lamar O. Coates, 34, who’s serving 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in the death of 16-year-old Michael Sago Jr., appeared in […]
wjbc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a news release. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple...
wlip.com
Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
Man found shot to death inside Antioch apartment
A man was found shot to death inside an apartment in northwest suburban Antioch Monday night, police said.
Courts granted bond to most drug defendants in recent sting, top cop complains
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is praising his department for a string of recent drug arrests — and taking the courts to task for giving some of those suspects the opportunity to go back on the streets.
Four people shot at rural Yorkville party
Four people were shot during a dispute at a party in rural Yorkville early Saturday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened a bit after 1:30 in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road. Police say the suspect is not custody. The sheriff's office says one 21-year-old man was...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight shocks Lakeview residents
A neighbor's ring doorbell camera captured the armed robbery.
Man brought to hospital after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old man was brought to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Rockford. It happened in 2200 block of Arthur Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Not many details are known at the time of this writing, though the victim was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. […]
25newsnow.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted to...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County
ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
fox32chicago.com
3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday. At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering,...
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for cocaine trafficking, pulled over with loaded gun and $20k+ in vehicle
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to federal prison for ‘distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.’. In August 2021, Eshawn Reed sped away from Beloit police officers while attempting to be pulled over for a traffic...
Police investigate ‘serious’ 3 car crash at Jefferson and Winnebago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating the aftermath of a “serious” 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Winnebago Street and West Jefferson on Monday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wreckage from the three cars was scattered across the roadway. Police said the crash was “serious” and asked motorists to […]
