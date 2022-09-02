Amanda Shaw to take center stage during LSU's prime-time showcase Sunday night

When college football takes center stage in prime time on ESPN Sunday night live from the Crescent City, the Caesars Superdome and the LSU Football Tigers won't be the only sources of local flavor for the viewers around the country to sample.

Mandeville native and 2020 Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inductee Amanda Shaw will be on hand to fill two roles.

First, she and her ever-present fiddle will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of the matchup between LSU and the Florida State Seminoles, then she'll return at halftime to perform her new single, a cover of a bayou classic that pays homage to her home state and features a Big Easy hip-hop legend.

Shaw teamed up with New Orleans-based rapper Choppa to record a new take on "Louisiana Saturday Night," a country tune first recorded back in 1977 by Don Williams. It was later a #7 hit on Billboard's country music chart in 1981 for Mel McDaniel.

But it's popularity in the Pelican State didn't end four decades ago. It is a pregame staple in Death Valley before the Tigers take the field, and for early-rising WWL listeners, it has also long served as the theme song to Don Dubuc's weekend "Outdoors Show."

Shaw's 2022 take puts a modern twist on the song. Hence the inclusion of Choppa, the rapper whose own song "Choppa Style" has become a favorite at New Orleans Saints games, in a featured role. She spoke about the opportunity to perform for the nation with Scoot. Click the link above to see their conversation.