ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Jane Fonda says she has cancer, undergoing chemo

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVLWY_0hg5xcqv00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Longtime actress and activist Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in a post on Instagram .

Fonda said she has begun chemotherapy to treat the cancer, but it won’t slow her down.

Country singer Jason Aldean dropped by PR firm following backlash over wife’s comments: reports

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” Fonda wrote.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that spreads through the lymphatic system in “a non-orderly manner,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The cancer becomes more common among older patients.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology , the overall five-year survival rate for American adults is 73%.

Despite her diagnosis, Fonda said she is lucky to have the resources to fight the disease the best way possible.

“I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this,” she said. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right. We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them.”

The 84-year-old actress also said the diagnosis has taught her the importance of community.

Florida woman claims $2.3M ‘prize of a lifetime’ from Florida Lottery

“Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone,” she said. “And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Fonda is one of Hollywood’s long-working actors, with her first role dating back to 1960’s “Tall Story.” Since then, Fonda has received numerous acting honors, including two Academy Awards for Best Actress. Her first win was for 1971’s “Klute,” followed by her second in 1978 for “Coming Home.” Altogether, Fonda has been Oscar-nominated seven times.

Until April, the political activist (and former exercise video mogul) starred in Netflix’s sitcom “Grace and Frankie,” opposite fellow Hollywood veteran Lily Tomlin.

Fonda’s Friday statement also came with a political message, with the actor writing: “The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Eliza Fletcher’s body found; Abston charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of Eliza Fletcher was found Monday night in South Memphis, Memphis Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. Police officially identified a body found on Victor Street as the missing 34-year-old mother and teacher. Additional charges of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping have been added for suspect Cleotha Abston, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Jason Aldean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Chemo#American Cancer Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKBN

WKBN

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy