Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
NYT columnist says Biden admin 'running a political operation,' using 'threat to democracy' as 'leverage'
New York Times columnist Ross Douthat argued on Saturday that the Biden administration doesn't believe there is a real threat to democracy and that the president was using the "threat" as "leverage" with swing voters. "You may believe that American democracy is threatened as at no point since the Civil...
White House’s ‘conscious decision’ to use Marines at Biden speech called ‘unwise’ by military scholars: WaPo
The Washington Post reported that the use of two Marines in the background of President Biden's campaign-style speech Thursday was intentional, in a move civil-military scholars called "unwise." Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe revealed in a Friday report, titled "Marines at Biden speech prompt debate about politicizing the military," that...
Lindsey Graham Says He Warned Donald Trump About 2024 Loss
Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly told the former president that a 2024 loss could "dramatically change" how history views what he did during his time in office.
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Media critics not buying 'startling' Biden White House efforts to blame Trump for COVID school woes
The Biden administration is using "revisionist history" to cast blame on former President Trump for COVID-era school closures that hurt American children, according to media onlookers who remember that Democrats were the ones petrified of in-person learning during the pandemic. "It really is quite startling for the White House press...
Miranda Devine on 'shocking' new Hunter Biden reporting: 'Overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden lied'
New York Post columnist and "Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine ripped President Biden on Brian Kilmeade's radio show Tuesday, pointing to "overwhelming evidence" that the president was directly involved in his son Hunter's shady business dealings. Devine pointed to testimony from one of Hunter's former associates Tony Bobulinski who claimed the "Big Guy" mentioned in controversial emails surrounding the scandal is President Biden himself.
CNN reporter tweets there are ‘serious questions’ about Hunter Biden, FBI: ‘Shouldn’t be a partisan issue'
CNN correspondent Sara Sidner recognized the Hunter Biden scandal in a Twitter thread on Sunday, arguing that investigating Biden’s business dealings "shouldn’t be a partisan issue." The reporter stated that "legitimate questions" about President Joe Biden’s son, and the FBI’s investigation into him, "should be asked" even though...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Republicans and Democrats are ‘in agreement’ that the MAGA movement is ‘extreme’: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
Republicans and Democrats are ‘in agreement’ that the MAGA movement is ‘extreme’: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.
With Labor Day over, the final sprint underway in battle for control of Congress and state governments
Tuesday marks nine weeks until the 2022 elections, and after a summer where they appeared to lose their momentum heading into November’s midterms, Republicans are ready for a reset. With Labor Day – which traditionally marks the beginning of the general election campaign – now in the rearview mirror,...
Washington Post’s Max Boot gushes over 'smart' Biden singling out MAGA Republicans
The Washington Post’s Max Boot gushed over Joe Biden’s recent successes and praised the "smart" president for singling out MAGA Republicans in an effort to divide them from the rest of the GOP. The Labor Day column began by touting Biden’s legislative wins, meant to "stimulate the economy,"...
Proud legal immigrant shares message to Biden in viral TikTok over attack on 'MAGA' Republicans: 'Not uniting'
A proud legal immigrant shared his message for President Biden over his attack on "MAGA" Republicans, and why he believes the president's words were anything but "uniting" for the country. Alma Ohene-Opare joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss his response to Biden, which he shared in a viral TikTok.
Russian troops in Ukraine facing 'morale and discipline' issues due to problems with pay, UK says
Russian forces in Ukraine are suffering from "morale and discipline issues" that are at least partly due to problems with their compensation, the UK Ministry of Defense said. The Russian side has taken heavy losses more than six months into their invasion, prompting Putin last month to order an increase in the number of military forces by 137,000 to about 1.15 million.
'The View' hosts slam GOP response to Biden's student loan debt handout: 'Hypocrisy' is 'appalling'
"The View" hosts slammed the Republican response to President Biden's student loan debt handout on Tuesday and said that the "hypocrisy" was "appalling." Co-host Whoopi Goldberg noted that some Democrats have come out against Biden's plan as well but that they were going to focus on the conservative response. "Now,...
Trump, Dobbs decision giving Democrats a 'shot' in the midterms, argues Washington Post editorial board member
A Washington Post editorial board member argued on Monday that former President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade are giving Democrats a "shot" in the midterms. "On the Democratic side, the big reveal turned out to be that the party isn’t as dead as...
Jim Jordan rips Biden for attacking Republicans as 'extremists': He has 'nothing else to talk about'
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan sounded off on President Biden for repeatedly attacking Republicans while failing to address the ongoing crises in America that resulted from his policies. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Jordan pointed to the record inflation, high gas prices and surging crime rates, saying Biden has to call names because he has nothing good to talk about.
Washington Post op-ed writer no longer fears second Civil War despite past concerns over right-wing extremism
Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Thomas E. Ricks has stopped fearing that the United States is headed for civil war, according to his Monday Washington Post opinion piece, despite past concerns about the possibility of sustained political violence. Following the election of former President Donald Trump in 2016, Ricks wrote a series...
Democrats try to rewrite history around school closings, reopenings amid learning loss
White House officials and Democratic lawmakers have attempted in recent days to reframe their position on school reopening policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats have argued that they always supported students returning to in-person instruction and that President Biden's massive $1.9 trillion reconciliation package in March 2021 helped facilitate schools reopening nationwide, even though Republican-led states like Florida succeeded in returning students to classrooms well before the Biden stimulus package.
