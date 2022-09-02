ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Miranda Devine on 'shocking' new Hunter Biden reporting: 'Overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden lied'

New York Post columnist and "Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine ripped President Biden on Brian Kilmeade's radio show Tuesday, pointing to "overwhelming evidence" that the president was directly involved in his son Hunter's shady business dealings. Devine pointed to testimony from one of Hunter's former associates Tony Bobulinski who claimed the "Big Guy" mentioned in controversial emails surrounding the scandal is President Biden himself.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Congressional Republicans#Fbi#Gopers#The Justice Department
Fox News

Russian troops in Ukraine facing 'morale and discipline' issues due to problems with pay, UK says

Russian forces in Ukraine are suffering from "morale and discipline issues" that are at least partly due to problems with their compensation, the UK Ministry of Defense said. The Russian side has taken heavy losses more than six months into their invasion, prompting Putin last month to order an increase in the number of military forces by 137,000 to about 1.15 million.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Democrats try to rewrite history around school closings, reopenings amid learning loss

White House officials and Democratic lawmakers have attempted in recent days to reframe their position on school reopening policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats have argued that they always supported students returning to in-person instruction and that President Biden's massive $1.9 trillion reconciliation package in March 2021 helped facilitate schools reopening nationwide, even though Republican-led states like Florida succeeded in returning students to classrooms well before the Biden stimulus package.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fox News

785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy