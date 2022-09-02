ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT officially renames football stadium to Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttSGd_0hg5x2M800

In a ceremony held Friday at the West Texas A&M University campus amid great fanfare, including the WT marching band and cheerleaders, WT held a ceremony for the official renaming of its stadium to Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

Named for the families of Barbara and Ray Bain as well as Geneva and Stanley Schaeffer, the new stadium will bear their family names in honor of their donations and efforts supporting the university. Combined, the two families have donated more than $15 million in endowments to the school.

The stadium named for these major contributors to the university is considered one of the premiere stadiums in all of NCAA Division II athletics. It has a seating capacity of 8,500 with an additional capacity for standing and overflow berm seats of about 12,000. Future expansion could take capacity up to 14,000.

“We know naming Buffalo Stadium is a commitment and investment in our university,” Jarrod Compton, a senior student-athlete on the WT football team, said. “We also know it is an investment in each of us and our futures. Our first touchdown in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium tomorrow night is our gift to you.”

“The two of you have done something that few are able to do,” WT President Walter Wendler said. “You have passed on your philanthropic values to your children. It is your family legacy that exists at WT.”

Combined, the Bain and Schaeffer families collectively have made more than 1,500 gifts to WT, and they have established some $15 million in endowments that support students, faculty and programs across the academic units and WT athletics, said Todd Rasberry, WT's vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “To give an idea of the annual impact, these endowments generate about $700,000 in spendable earnings annually,” he said.

Both families combined gave a gift of $5 million in February to the university as part of its ongoing $125 million One West campaign.

Ray Bain attended WT and was named president of First State Bank of Dimmitt in 1985. In 1987, he joined with Stanley Schaeffer and a small group of investors to purchase the bank, which became known as First United Bank in 1994. Bain passed in 2013, and Schaeffer currently serves as its director emeritus.

Schaeffer’s wife Geneva, a distinguished alumna of WT, died in 2016.

Between both families, there are 17 classrooms, labs, buildings and facilities named for them. Among the landmarks named for these donors are the Schaeffer Softball Park, the Bain Athletic Center, the Stanley Schaeffer Agriculture Education Learning Lab and the Bain Events Center.

Ray’s son and current president of First United Bank, Mike Bain, was present at the ceremony honoring his family to speak about the naming of the stadium.

“Our commitment to WT spans generations among both of our families. My father and mother did an excellent job of showing their commitment to the university, and that is finally being impressed on me. I want to instill that level of commitment in my own kids. I hope when I walk into the stadium tomorrow that I do not get too teary-eyed about this honor for my dad. He really was about the Texas Panhandle and giving back to the community. I really know right now he is looking down on me with a smile," Mike Bain said.

Bain said he hopes that his family’s commitment to the university gets others to give their time or whatever they can back to the university.

“We are very proud of what we have here and hope we can in some small way, this can inspire others to support the university in any way they can,” Bain added.

Hunter Hughes, WT football coach, spoke about the impact of these families’ contributions on athletics and the school as a whole.

“They do not just want to build a legacy with their donations; they are about helping this community and this university to do what they can for the young people to be as successful as they can be," Hughes said.

When asked about the impact of strong buy-in from community donors to succeed in sports, Hughes said that these types of gifts that supplement the athletic program give them an ability to compete at a high level and entice recruits to attend the university.

“It has allowed us to get better student-athletes; this facility ranks as one of the top six in the state of Texas among colleges and the best in our division,” Hughes said. “The impact that it has on us as an athletic program goes well beyond just the donation.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

West Texas A&M University campus stadium renamed

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning West Texas A&M University held a ceremony to kick off their first season in the Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The Bain and Schaeffer families, WT officials and members of the community gathered for the renaming of the stadium, acknowledging the Bain and Schaeffers families continued support and generosity to […]
CANYON, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Canyon High School, mother alleges

SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyon, TX
Canyon, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Canyon, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Dimmitt, TX
Buffalo, NY
Football
Canyon, TX
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Geneva, TX
City
Geneva, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
College Sports
news4sanantonio.com

Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments used during volleyball game

NEW BRAUNFELS - The Comal School District is addressing a viral post on social media that alleges Canyon High School students used racial slurs against the opposing team during a volleyball game. In a statement, the Comal school superintendent says the district and Canyon High School are actively investigating, and...
CANYON, TX
hppr.org

Abused Beyond Saving?

I’m Alex Hunt, Professor of English at West Texas A&M University in Canyon for the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club 2022 Fall Read. It’s my pleasure to be discussing Annie Proulx’s That Old Ace in the Hole, published in 2002. Proulx is best known for her novel The Shipping News, which won both the Pulitzer and the National Book Award, and her short story “Brokeback Mountain,” which caused quite a stir when Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal starred in the film version.
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endowments#West Texas A M University#Stadiums#American Football#Wt
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Super Mini-Con set for October

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Super Anime Fest Website, the Amarillo Super Mini-Con will be from 10 a.m on October 1 to 4 p.m. October 2 at the Regency Room in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. The website stated that the event will feature Funko Pops, cards, cosplay, comic books, collectibles, and more The event […]
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?

I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
US105

Teenager’s Tragically Short Life Commemorated by Family in Mourning

An Amarillo family is currently going through a hardship that no parent wants to experience, mourning the loss of their teenage son. The Mendoza family of Amarillo, Texas recently lost their son, Jaxson Mendoza, on August 25th. Jaxson battled epilepsy for 2 years and 10 months and had many accomplishments that many people could only dream of.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
KFDA

New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to kick start your day, there are some more coffee shops opening up in Amarillo. Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened shop. Codie Parret, the regional operator for Dutch Bros., said one of the companies mottos is “we’re in the relationship business and we use coffee as currency in exchange for conversation.”
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo

A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officers investigating shooting on SE 11th near Grand

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to Sgt. Carla Burr, officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of SE 11th. Burr stated that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SE 11th Ave. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot […]
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy