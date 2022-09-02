WT officially renames football stadium to Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium

In a ceremony held Friday at the West Texas A&M University campus amid great fanfare, including the WT marching band and cheerleaders, WT held a ceremony for the official renaming of its stadium to Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

Named for the families of Barbara and Ray Bain as well as Geneva and Stanley Schaeffer, the new stadium will bear their family names in honor of their donations and efforts supporting the university. Combined, the two families have donated more than $15 million in endowments to the school.

The stadium named for these major contributors to the university is considered one of the premiere stadiums in all of NCAA Division II athletics. It has a seating capacity of 8,500 with an additional capacity for standing and overflow berm seats of about 12,000. Future expansion could take capacity up to 14,000.

“We know naming Buffalo Stadium is a commitment and investment in our university,” Jarrod Compton, a senior student-athlete on the WT football team, said. “We also know it is an investment in each of us and our futures. Our first touchdown in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium tomorrow night is our gift to you.”

“The two of you have done something that few are able to do,” WT President Walter Wendler said. “You have passed on your philanthropic values to your children. It is your family legacy that exists at WT.”

Combined, the Bain and Schaeffer families collectively have made more than 1,500 gifts to WT, and they have established some $15 million in endowments that support students, faculty and programs across the academic units and WT athletics, said Todd Rasberry, WT's vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “To give an idea of the annual impact, these endowments generate about $700,000 in spendable earnings annually,” he said.

Both families combined gave a gift of $5 million in February to the university as part of its ongoing $125 million One West campaign.

Ray Bain attended WT and was named president of First State Bank of Dimmitt in 1985. In 1987, he joined with Stanley Schaeffer and a small group of investors to purchase the bank, which became known as First United Bank in 1994. Bain passed in 2013, and Schaeffer currently serves as its director emeritus.

Schaeffer’s wife Geneva, a distinguished alumna of WT, died in 2016.

Between both families, there are 17 classrooms, labs, buildings and facilities named for them. Among the landmarks named for these donors are the Schaeffer Softball Park, the Bain Athletic Center, the Stanley Schaeffer Agriculture Education Learning Lab and the Bain Events Center.

Ray’s son and current president of First United Bank, Mike Bain, was present at the ceremony honoring his family to speak about the naming of the stadium.

“Our commitment to WT spans generations among both of our families. My father and mother did an excellent job of showing their commitment to the university, and that is finally being impressed on me. I want to instill that level of commitment in my own kids. I hope when I walk into the stadium tomorrow that I do not get too teary-eyed about this honor for my dad. He really was about the Texas Panhandle and giving back to the community. I really know right now he is looking down on me with a smile," Mike Bain said.

Bain said he hopes that his family’s commitment to the university gets others to give their time or whatever they can back to the university.

“We are very proud of what we have here and hope we can in some small way, this can inspire others to support the university in any way they can,” Bain added.

Hunter Hughes, WT football coach, spoke about the impact of these families’ contributions on athletics and the school as a whole.

“They do not just want to build a legacy with their donations; they are about helping this community and this university to do what they can for the young people to be as successful as they can be," Hughes said.

When asked about the impact of strong buy-in from community donors to succeed in sports, Hughes said that these types of gifts that supplement the athletic program give them an ability to compete at a high level and entice recruits to attend the university.

“It has allowed us to get better student-athletes; this facility ranks as one of the top six in the state of Texas among colleges and the best in our division,” Hughes said. “The impact that it has on us as an athletic program goes well beyond just the donation.”