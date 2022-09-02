Read full article on original website
Alabama Offensive Lineman Named to SEC Weekly Award List
Alabama senior center Darrian Dalcourt was named the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Utah State on Saturday. Dalcourt did not allow a pressure or a sack in the Tide’s 55-0 victory against the Aggies. He was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week along with Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp.
Alabama Football: How will defense fare against Texas?
The Alabama football defense opened its 2022 season with a shutout of Mountain West opponent Utah State. In week two, they will face an opponent that, on paper, is significantly more talented. How will the Crimson Tide handle the Texas Longhorns’ offense?. Alabama Football vs Texas Running Game. The...
Sela Ward drops ‘Roll Tide!’ after Alabama’s latest win
Actress Sela Ward, one of the University of Alabama’s best known alumnae, sent her beloved Crimson Tide another big “Roll Tide” on Labor Day, after the team’s season opening victory over Utah State in Tuscaloosa. Bama thumped the Aggies 55-0 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, prompting the Emmy-winner...
Alabama is 3-score favorite at Texas
After the appetizers, Alabama and Texas move on to the non-conference game that’s generated the most offseason buzz. The gap between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns is still sizeable if the Vegas sports books are to be trusted. Alabama is between an 18- and 19-point favorite for the 11 a.m. CT Saturday game in Austin.
firstsportz.com
“Rat Poison is worse than before,” Alabama HC Nick Saban makes a STUNNING claim on their ‘favourites tag’ ahead of their season opener
Even though it was only Week 1, Nick Saban already appeared to be in midseason form during his weekly visit on the Hey Coach! radio show on Thursday night. Each week, prior to his team’s season-opening game against Utah State, Nick Saban gets to deliver “the final word.” He opted to discuss rat poison, a subject that has previously and repeatedly been covered on the program.
Alabama Football: Tide freshmen made a statement in opener
Teb Alabama football, true freshmen made their Crimson Tide debut against Utah State. For six of them, their first game action went beyond special teams or mop-up duty. With an outclassed opponent, it is not particularly noteworthy that ten played. What is worthy of attention is that five of them served notice they can provide meaningful production this season.
Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ won’t attend Texas game due to controversial seating arrangement
The Crimson Tide's "Million Dollar Band" won't be making the trip to Texas with the team due to a controversial seating proposal, reports say.
wvtm13.com
State of labor in Alabama at the forefront
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Department of Labor is seeing record high numbers of employment but those that are unemployed still remain the lowest it’s ever been in the state of Alabama. There are about 2.2 million people that are employed right now in the whole state of Alabama....
Alabama State off to 2-0 start after defeating Miles College
Dematrius Davis and Myles Crawley threw touchdown passes in the first quarter and Alabama State held on to defeat Division II Miles College 21-13 on Saturday night. Stanto Dunn scored late in the first quarter to make it 21-0 but couldn’t muster any more against the Golden Bears. Jayce...
Who is backing the blue? In Alabama and beyond, a political question looms over midterms
President Joe Biden’s attempt to flip the political script on support for law enforcement has some guessing which political party is truly backing the blue. Most political observers believe Alabama Republicans will be immune from any fallout over national GOP calls to “defund the FBI” that could rattle battleground congressional midterm contests in November.
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
digg.com
The Tragedy Of North Birmingham
Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the...
WAFF
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of […]
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board
No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
wbrc.com
Could gangs be behind recent rash of violent crime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weekend of violence now crippling our community. That’s Mayor Randall Woodfin’s take on what’s happened since Friday. Six people killed and several others wounded. Mayor Randall Woodfin says gangs could be to blame for this spike in crime. It all started Friday...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County woman's car hit by flying bullet in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
alreporter.com
Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities
Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
Birmingham mother after losing 3rd son to violence: ‘Put down the guns and love one another’
Theta Johnson stood outside the yellow crime scene tape Saturday afternoon with grief written all over her face as she stared at the blood-stained white sheet that covered her son’s body. Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and her nephew, 35-year-old Justin Taylor, had just been shot in a...
