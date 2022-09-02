ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: New footage shows chase, shootout with man who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI office

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
CLINTON COUNTY — Newly-released cruiser, body-warn, and aviation camera footage shows the moments shots were fired multiple times during a high-speed pursuit with a man who investigators said tried to breach the Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Office in Cincinnati.

The videos were released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday afternoon, as part of a public records request by News Center 7 and other media outlets.

The pursuit involved a man, later identified as Ricky Shiffer, 42, of Columbus, shortly after investigators said he tried to breach the FBI office in Cincinnati August 11.

Cruiser and body camera footage captured the first shots that were fired while on I-71 moments after the chase began. State troopers can be heard on the footage reporting shots were fired at them, which caused them to back-off the chase.

The pursuit would later end in Clinton County on Smith Road, located near state Route 73 and I-71. Around 18 minutes into the video footage and chase, camera footage shows a barrage of shots exchanged between Shiffer and several officers who were involved in the pursuit.

“Multiple shots fired! Multiple shots fired!” one state troopers shouts into his radio during the exchange of gunfire between Shiffer and officers.

After the barrage of shots, a standoff ensued for hours on the rural part of Smith Road. It later ended with Shiffer being shot and killed by officers after he raised a gun towards officers again, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a previous media release.

Previously, federal law enforcement sources told CNN authorities were looking into whether Shiffer had any ties to a group that participated in the January 6 riot at the Capitol or if he participated himself.

The Department of Homeland Security believes the attempted breach in Cincinnati was in response to the FBI’s raid at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in Mar-a-Lago.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update this page as we learn more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cnn#Cincinnati Fbi#News Center 7
