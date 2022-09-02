ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Amanda Chidester joins Michigan softball coaching staff

Amanda Chidester, an Olympian and two-time Big Ten Softball Player of the Year, has joined first-year head coach Bonnie Tholl’s staff. Tholl was recently named head coach after nearly three decades working with Carol Hutchins, who retired as the sport’s winningest coach after a 38-year head-coaching career at Michigan. The addition of Chidester, an Allen Park native, was announced Tuesday and rounds out Tholl’s staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Clawson, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Detroit, MI
College Sports
Detroit News

Michigan State football lands commitment from Colton Hood, 3-star cornerback

Michigan State added a third cornerback to its 2023 recruiting class Monday, getting a verbal commitment from Colton Hood of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. Hood is a 6-foot, 170-pounder who is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. His offer list includes Penn State, Ole...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Jon Jansen
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Radio#Football Games#American Football#College Football#The Big House#Repor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Western Michigan

Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's season-opening 35-13 victory over Western Michigan. Improving the pass rush was a primary goal for Michigan State in the offseason as they revamped the defensive line coaching and brought in another handful of transfers. If what went down on Friday night is any indication of what’s to come, those moves turned out to be monumental.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy