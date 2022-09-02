Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Amanda Chidester joins Michigan softball coaching staff
Amanda Chidester, an Olympian and two-time Big Ten Softball Player of the Year, has joined first-year head coach Bonnie Tholl’s staff. Tholl was recently named head coach after nearly three decades working with Carol Hutchins, who retired as the sport’s winningest coach after a 38-year head-coaching career at Michigan. The addition of Chidester, an Allen Park native, was announced Tuesday and rounds out Tholl’s staff.
Michigan opens as enormous favorite against Hawaii
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines handled their business rather nicely as they annihilated Colorado State by a score of 51-7 at the Big House. As we predicted, Michigan easily covered the point spread against Colorado State as they closed as a 30.5-point favorite. (We predicted the score to be 52-10)
Detroit News
For 48 years, Metro Detroit sisters out-foxed the competition as golf-course trailblazers
Plymouth — It was 1984, probably, and Kathy Aznavorian was calling up a local golf course, long since gone, to book a weekend tee time for herself, sister Sandy Mily and their husbands. "I think I asked for like 10:30 or 11 o'clock, and he says, 'Ma'am, are you...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
Detroit News
Michigan State football lands commitment from Colton Hood, 3-star cornerback
Michigan State added a third cornerback to its 2023 recruiting class Monday, getting a verbal commitment from Colton Hood of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. Hood is a 6-foot, 170-pounder who is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. His offer list includes Penn State, Ole...
WZZM 13
Milan Bolden-Morris makes history as first female grad assistant for Power 5 football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Football returned to the Big House on Saturday as Michigan topped Colorado State 51-7. The 100,000 plus fans watching inside Michigan Stadium did not just witness a beatdown, but also some history. Michigan coach Milan Bolden-Morris became the first female grad assistant on the sidelines...
Detroit News
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: Cade McNamara had 'really solid game' against Colorado State
Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hasn’t yet come across as annoyed by questions regarding the quarterback situation with returning starter Cade McNamara competing with J.J. McCarthy, the freshman backup last season, but he did rely on one of his old standbys while responding to a question at his weekly news conference.
Michigan’s chances improve in ESPN’s updated FPI projections
Heading into the 2022 season, ESPN’s Football Power Index projections gave the Michigan Wolverines a 69.5% chance of beating Michigan State and a 15.2% chance of beating Ohio State. Well, Week 1 is in the books and according to ESPN’s FPI, Michigan’s chances of beating their biggest rivals have...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report
If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
Detroit News
'Unacceptable': Mel Tucker not satisfied with Michigan State's season-opening win
East Lansing — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker was disappointed with just about every aspect of his team's performance in a 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan on Friday night. That is, every aspect except two: The debut of edge rusher Jacoby Windmon, who had four sacks in...
Detroit News
UM's Cade McNamara puzzled by Jim Harbaugh's rotating quarterbacks approach
Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterbacks are alternating starts for at least the first two weeks of the season, and that’s something returning starter Cade McNamara didn’t see coming. McNamara started Michigan’s 51-7 season-opening rout of Colorado State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, and next week in a...
Michigan’s starting QB job is now J.J. McCarthy’s to lose
Heading into fall camp, I assumed that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh would eventually name Cade McNamara as the Wolverines’ Week 1 starting quarterback over J.J. McCarthy, and I was ok with that, even though my belief was that McCarthy was the more talented signal caller, especially from a physical standpoint.
Detroit News
MAC notes: Jack Salopek, Western Michigan open MAC season at Ball State
Head coach Tim Lester had reason to be pleased with Jack Salopek’s debut as Western Michigan quarterback in the Broncos’ 35-13 season-opening loss to No. 15 Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Friday night. Salopek has taken over for multi-year starter Kaleb Eleby, who opted to leave WMU...
Detroit News
Cedar Point retires Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster that injured woman last year
Cedar Point is retiring its Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, one year after a Michigan woman was injured while waiting in line for the ride. Officials for the Sandusky, Ohio-based amusement park announced the closure Tuesday on Twitter. "After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world's...
Detroit News
Eastern box turtle may be added to Michigan's endangered, threatened species list
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public's input on possibly adding the eastern box turtle, long-eared owl, American bumblebee and floating marsh marigold to the state's endangered and threatened species list. The public has until Sept. 30 to submit written comments on the proposed changes to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
Detroit News
Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Western Michigan
Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's season-opening 35-13 victory over Western Michigan. Improving the pass rush was a primary goal for Michigan State in the offseason as they revamped the defensive line coaching and brought in another handful of transfers. If what went down on Friday night is any indication of what’s to come, those moves turned out to be monumental.
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tour
Pitbull performs in Clarkston, Mich. on Aug. 31, 2022.Andrew Roth. It may have been the last day of meteorological summer, but Miami rapper Pitbull brought the season’s biggest party to Clarkston on Wednesday.
