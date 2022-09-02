ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications for Honolulu EMT work/study program accepted Sept. 6

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is looking to hire Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) for its Academy 4 Recruit Class. The application period opens midnight Tuesday, September 6, and closes at before midnight the following day. Hired applicants receive full pay and benefits, and participate in an EMT work/study training program for 40 hours per week.
New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student

Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week

The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.
John Pritchett: In Need Of Repair

Your support helps Hawaii make important decisions. During this election season, we hope that our coverage provides you with the information to make informed decisions on issues that you care deeply about. Whether it’s affordable housing, education or the environment, these issues depend on your vote, and our ability to...
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
Hawai‘i Police Department Announces Promotions of Eight Officers

Acting Police Chief Kenneth Bugado recently announced that eight officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department were promoted effective Sept. 1. Two officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant and both are assigned to the Puna District:. Sgt. Michael Matsumura, a 13-year veteran of the department, most recently served...
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
Sally Kaye: Why I'm No Longer A Republican

When I turned 21 in 1970 and could vote for the first time, one of my political science professors tried to persuade me to register Republican. His thinking was that if we, as a country, wanted to ensure a robust two-party system — primaries were closed back then — registering with Hawaii’s minority party was the way to go. So I did.
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
Mixed Signals: Hawaii Travel Pent-Up Demand Slowing

So exactly where are we in terms of demand for Hawaii travel? There was just so much coming into spring and summer 2022 that it was virtually uncontrollable and overwhelming for visitors and residents alike. But what about fall 2022 and beyond? Believe us, everyone is wondering the very same thing, so you aren’t alone.
