KITV.com
Hawaii residents, employed or unemployed, can now apply for free workplace training with Hana Career Pathways
More Hawaii residents are now eligible for a program to help fast-track them to a career. The University of Hawaii's "Hana Career Pathways" program helps connect people through free workforce training to internships and interviews in healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona vow to fast track reform at Hilo Medical Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hilo Medical Center isn’t just in dire need of beds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Applications for Honolulu EMT work/study program accepted Sept. 6
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is looking to hire Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) for its Academy 4 Recruit Class. The application period opens midnight Tuesday, September 6, and closes at before midnight the following day. Hired applicants receive full pay and benefits, and participate in an EMT work/study training program for 40 hours per week.
Protecting The Past By Managing The Future Of Ka‘ena Point
Thomas Shirai traces his family’s ties to Ka‘ena all the way back to the Great Mahele of 1848. Before the historic change in Hawaii’s land tenure system, Shirai’s grandfather, Kaaemoku Kakulu, was the last konohiki, or caretaker, of Kawaihapai, a land division in Waialua. Raised in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect
Kaiser mental health workers spend Labor Day walking picket lines as strike enters 2nd week. Usually Labor Day is celebrated with picnics and parades. But employees in Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s mental health unit spent much of the day walking in picket lines. Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona...
Hawaii DOH recommends first bivalent booster vaccine
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is now recommending the use of bivalent booster vaccines designed to protect against original COVID-19, BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants in Hawaii.
the university of hawai'i system
New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student
Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
mauinow.com
Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week
The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.
John Pritchett: In Need Of Repair
Your support helps Hawaii make important decisions. During this election season, we hope that our coverage provides you with the information to make informed decisions on issues that you care deeply about. Whether it’s affordable housing, education or the environment, these issues depend on your vote, and our ability to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police Department Announces Promotions of Eight Officers
Acting Police Chief Kenneth Bugado recently announced that eight officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department were promoted effective Sept. 1. Two officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant and both are assigned to the Puna District:. Sgt. Michael Matsumura, a 13-year veteran of the department, most recently served...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents question curbside painting service that’s ‘City & County approved’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is investigating a puzzling painting job. The service offers to paint addresses on the curb so it can be spotted by first responders. In Hahaione Valley in Hawaii Kai, there’s fresh paint of addresses on the curbside fronting a handful of homes. “The numbers...
Sally Kaye: Why I'm No Longer A Republican
When I turned 21 in 1970 and could vote for the first time, one of my political science professors tried to persuade me to register Republican. His thinking was that if we, as a country, wanted to ensure a robust two-party system — primaries were closed back then — registering with Hawaii’s minority party was the way to go. So I did.
Out at sea since June, California kayaker is headed for Hawaii
On Monday, Cyril Derreumaux celebrated his 46th birthday out at sea, thinking about his son Simon who also shares the same birthday and turns 14.
KITV.com
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered an illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down and pay a hefty fine. The DOH issued the Notice of Violation and Order — NOVO — to Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, located at 1863 Hookupa St.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Mixed Signals: Hawaii Travel Pent-Up Demand Slowing
So exactly where are we in terms of demand for Hawaii travel? There was just so much coming into spring and summer 2022 that it was virtually uncontrollable and overwhelming for visitors and residents alike. But what about fall 2022 and beyond? Believe us, everyone is wondering the very same thing, so you aren’t alone.
These Hawaii coffee shops made Top 100 list in US
Whether you like your coffee hot, iced, black, sweet, creamy or blended, there's something for everyone on Yelp's list of Top 100 Coffee Shops in the United States.
