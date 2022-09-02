ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast : September 5th

ASHEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Flood threat continues in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Hartwell Nightclub Shooting

A lot of rain causes potential flooding in some areas of Western North Carolina. Water levels up slightly higher in the Upstate but nothing covering the roads. Scattered to isolated shower chances continue through the afternoon and evening. Flood watch remains in place for some counties in the mountains and the Upstate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Walk a Swinging Bridge a Mile High at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina

Soaring heights, black bears and cougars, rare flora and fauna, and a massive swinging bridge are all part of the incredible Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, about 2.5 hours from Greenville, SC. As we drove up the winding road to the Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain in North...
TRAVEL
WAAY-TV

North Carolina national park welcomes new species of salamander

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Scientists are celebrating a new and exciting discovery in the Great Smoky Mountains: a new species of salamander!. Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently announced the newest addition to its already booming salamander population: the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander, or Desmognathus gvnigeusgwotli....
WILDLIFE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fall will likely be warmer than normal in North Carolina

Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall. It will still be a while before it's time to pull out your fall sweater, though. After a long, hot summer, warmer-than-average conditions are likely through most of the fall months here in North Carolina. Many cities across the state saw one...
ENVIRONMENT
townandtourist.com

25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WXII 12

Small plane crash leaves two injured on North Carolina coast

WILLARD, N.C. — The Shiloh-Columbia Fire Department told WXII that a small plane crashed on the coast of North Carolina, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Two people -- a pilot and co-pilot -- were able to crawl out of...
ACCIDENTS
FOX Carolina

New changes coming to Children’s Museum of the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Children’s Museum of the Upstate says they have some exciting changes coming to their putt-putt course!. “Geo’s Golf” is a popular exhibit located on the third floor of the museum. Since opening in May 2021, museum representatives say Geo’s Golf has been widely enjoyed by children and their caregivers.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
WSPA 7News

Officials warn public of potential flooding in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said people in the Upstate should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. A flood watch has been expanded into more of the western Carolinas and extended through Monday. NWS advised campers and hikers to move to higher ground due to possible flooding around South Carolina […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily South

Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
SURF CITY, NC
country1037fm.com

Oldest North Carolina Hotel Also One of the Most Haunted Spots

Looking to get your spook on? Well, we may have the perfect place for you to visit. If you are anything like me, then spooky and creepy things may scare you, but you enjoy it. Yes, I know I am weird. But, it’s the truth. Haunted places, ghost stories, and scary movies are all part of the reason I love the fall season so much.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

New omicron-targeting boosters expected in NC, SC after Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North and South Carolinians could have access to new omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters shortly after the Labor Day holiday. Both states' health agencies reported Friday they expect the new boosters to be in place next week. The announcements follow the final federal approval of Pfizer's and Moderna's...
PUBLIC HEALTH

