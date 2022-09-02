ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Back to School| Help your students achieve academic goals

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Parents can ease their minds and help their students achieve academic and future-centered goals this school year with one-on-one tutoring. Founder and CEO of Maryland Teacher Tutors Natalie Mangrum shares how her team can help.
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
9-year-old child shot in home invasion in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 9-year-old child was shot when two people forced entry into a home in Lexington Park, Md. early Sunday morning. Shots were fired during the home invasion in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
WEATHER ALERT| Flooding threat across Maryland on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Flooding is possible across parts of Maryland as heavy rain moves across the state. The next weather-maker arrives on Tuesday, bringing the chance of flooding as a cold front travels south. Parts of the state have recorded rainfall totals greater than two inches of rain, according...
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

CHATTOGA, Ga. (WTVC) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency following severe flooding. The declaration is for Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County, estimating up to 12 inches of rain. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County was also under a flash flood warning.
