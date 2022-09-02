ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Township to host Patriot Day and First Responders Day events

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department will host two ceremonies in remembrance of 9/11 and in honor of first responders on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The community is invited to attend both events. The Patriot Day of Remembrance will be from 7:30 to 8...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston

Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

North Italia Expands to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, will open the doors to its second Houston-area location in The Woodlands this fall. The restaurant will welcome guests starting October 5th at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
lonestargridiron.com

Galena Park North Shore vs Spring 9-3-22 by Samuel De Leon

LSG contributor Samuel De Leon was on hand with his camera to capture the scene. If you're a photographer that has some great Texas high school football shots - get with us about getting your work featured here and entered into our photo of the year contest!
GALENA PARK, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mini-golf for adults: First on HL

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
inforney.com

Brenham hero lived an exceptional life

Brenham lost a great man and a hero in August. This is a tribute to his memory. Master Sgt. Mack Parker Jr. joined the United States Air-force at 19 years old, after graduating near the top of his class of Pickard High School in Brenham. Parker was an honored and...
BRENHAM, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bun B goes back to school

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Houston

Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII TV3

TAMUK football crushes North American in season opener, 60-0

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Javelinas took on the North American Stallions. The newly established team near Houston didn't stand a chance against the hogs who were dominate in defense and offense in their season opener. The hoggies tallied up a whopping 60-0 final. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Want...
HOUSTON, TX
territorysupply.com

11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
HOUSTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)

Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Twiler Portis leaves corporate America to launch record studio

Houston continues to show why it’s often called the culture capital of the South. It’s home to a vast array of sounds deeply rooted in Black history, storytelling and a strong sense of independence. Twiler Portis is channeling this energy through the launch of her music studio Yellowland Records.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Mexican restaurants in Pearland, TX – 10 best places to eat Mexican food near Houston

Full of flavor, completely filling, and full of fresh ingredients – those are only some of the few reasons why people love Mexican food. And that is one thing you will never find a shortage of in Pearland, TX. The city is brimming with options! Once the Mexican food craving hits you, you’re sure to find plenty of amazing Mexican restaurants in Pearland that will delight your palate.
PEARLAND, TX

