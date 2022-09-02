Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Related
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
Fall Festivals in Montgomery County
It's finally time for all things fall! Celebrate the cooler weather by heading outdoors to a local fall festival. These are just a few of the upcoming fall festivals happening in October in Montgomery County.
hellowoodlands.com
Township to host Patriot Day and First Responders Day events
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department will host two ceremonies in remembrance of 9/11 and in honor of first responders on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The community is invited to attend both events. The Patriot Day of Remembrance will be from 7:30 to 8...
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston
Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hellowoodlands.com
North Italia Expands to The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, will open the doors to its second Houston-area location in The Woodlands this fall. The restaurant will welcome guests starting October 5th at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.
Click2Houston.com
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang,” go inside the stunning home of one...
lonestargridiron.com
Galena Park North Shore vs Spring 9-3-22 by Samuel De Leon
LSG contributor Samuel De Leon was on hand with his camera to capture the scene. If you're a photographer that has some great Texas high school football shots - get with us about getting your work featured here and entered into our photo of the year contest!
Click2Houston.com
Mini-golf for adults: First on HL
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Sunday Feature: Westside RB Kuykendall perseveres, stays strong through severe loss
The text message dinged at 3 a.m. A sleep deprived Jahbari Kuykendall, staying with family at his brother Jahwanza’s house, could barely grasp what he was being told. “It’s my neighbor,” Jahbari recalls, “saying that there was a river coming out of my garage and flowing out the front door.”
houstononthecheap.com
Labor Day 2022 deals in Houston – Freebies, Discounts & Specials on Food, Entertainment, Retail and More!
Looking for Labor Day 2022 Deals in the Houston area? Read on!. It’s almost the end of summer but not until one last Long Weekend! There are some phenomenal deals to be had at some of your favorite restaurants that are celebrating Labor Day with discounts and freebies. Check out our list of verified Labor Day deals in Houston.
inforney.com
Brenham hero lived an exceptional life
Brenham lost a great man and a hero in August. This is a tribute to his memory. Master Sgt. Mack Parker Jr. joined the United States Air-force at 19 years old, after graduating near the top of his class of Pickard High School in Brenham. Parker was an honored and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Bun B goes back to school
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Houston
Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
KIII TV3
TAMUK football crushes North American in season opener, 60-0
KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Javelinas took on the North American Stallions. The newly established team near Houston didn't stand a chance against the hogs who were dominate in defense and offense in their season opener. The hoggies tallied up a whopping 60-0 final. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Want...
territorysupply.com
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
Click2Houston.com
Stronger Houston: Small neighborhood grocery store in Second Ward helps residents get access to fresh, affordable food
HOUSTON – East of downtown Houston is a neighborhood seeing big changes. This is the Little Red Box Grocery Store. “It’s more of a business district now,” said Robert Hamlett, “it’s a plus. It’s tiny, big. And it’s a food desert.”. The U.S...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
defendernetwork.com
Twiler Portis leaves corporate America to launch record studio
Houston continues to show why it’s often called the culture capital of the South. It’s home to a vast array of sounds deeply rooted in Black history, storytelling and a strong sense of independence. Twiler Portis is channeling this energy through the launch of her music studio Yellowland Records.
houstononthecheap.com
Mexican restaurants in Pearland, TX – 10 best places to eat Mexican food near Houston
Full of flavor, completely filling, and full of fresh ingredients – those are only some of the few reasons why people love Mexican food. And that is one thing you will never find a shortage of in Pearland, TX. The city is brimming with options! Once the Mexican food craving hits you, you’re sure to find plenty of amazing Mexican restaurants in Pearland that will delight your palate.
Comments / 0