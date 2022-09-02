Read full article on original website
Psychedelic Therapy Could Be Beneficial in Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder
Psychedelic therapy could help treat alcohol use disorder, new research suggests. Researchers found that taking psilocybin, the compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, could help reduce heavy drinking. Previous research has found that psilocybin therapy could help people with addiction disorders as well as depression and anxiety. A new study suggests...
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Complex PTSD finally has a name; now those living with it want acceptance
WASHINGTON – Over more than 30 years, Peoria resident Michael Burns was diagnosed with everything from ADHD to PTSD to depression, but it was not until he did his own research that he found a diagnosis that fit: Complex PTSD. When he showed his research to his clinicians, they...
GOP Senator Wants Marijuana Legalization On Ballot, Doctors Can't Discriminate Against Pot Users & More Cannabis Updates
GOP Minnesota Senator Wants To Put Rec Marijuana Legalization On Ballot. Former GOP state senator Scott Jensen and gubernatorial nominee said the state should decriminalize “trivial amounts” of marijuana and wipe out prior records of those arrested for it in the past, reported Marijuana Moment. In a recent...
Cybin Announces First Dosing In Human Trial With Proprietary Psychedelic Drug For Depression
Cybin Inc. CYBN CYBN, a biopharmaceutical company focused on psychedelics for mental health, announced Tuesday that the first two participants have been dosed in its Phase 1/2a trial evaluating CYB003 for the treatment of the major depressive disorder (MDD). CYB003 is designed to potentially address the challenges and limitations of oral psilocybin.
Getting High Legally In Wisconsin? Wild Theory Launches Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies
Wild Theory CBD Co., a family-owned CBD company in Madison, Wisconsin, launched its latest and most potent CBD product: Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies. When CBD products became legal in Wisconsin, it wasn't long before Tim and Becki O'Brien, co-owners of The Healthy Place, became disappointed with both the accessibility and quality of CBD products. CBD products that fell within a reasonable price range for those who needed them most were often low-quality. Those products with the highest efficacy rate had too high a price for those needy customers within their community could afford. To better help their customers find the health solutions needed, the O'Briens launched their own brand of all-natural hemp products: Wild Theory CBD Co. Their line includes powerful CBD oils, topicals, and gummies, including Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies.
