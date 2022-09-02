ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
Medical News Today

What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?

There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Georgia Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Georgia Government
Benzinga

Getting High Legally In Wisconsin? Wild Theory Launches Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies

Wild Theory CBD Co., a family-owned CBD company in Madison, Wisconsin, launched its latest and most potent CBD product: Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies. When CBD products became legal in Wisconsin, it wasn't long before Tim and Becki O'Brien, co-owners of The Healthy Place, became disappointed with both the accessibility and quality of CBD products. CBD products that fell within a reasonable price range for those who needed them most were often low-quality. Those products with the highest efficacy rate had too high a price for those needy customers within their community could afford. To better help their customers find the health solutions needed, the O'Briens launched their own brand of all-natural hemp products: Wild Theory CBD Co. Their line includes powerful CBD oils, topicals, and gummies, including Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies.
MADISON, WI
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
78K+
Followers
164K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy