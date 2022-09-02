ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 4

Related
investing.com

European Gas Prices Leap at Open After Russia Shuts Nord Stream Pipeline

Investing.com -- European natural gas futures leaped at the opening on Monday, after Russian gas monopoly Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) shut down the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, raising fears of a total shutdown of Russian supplies over the winter. The front-month Dutch TTF contract, which serves as a benchmark for northwest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#European Commission#Business Industry#Linus Business#Russian#Siemens Energy#Nord Stream 1 Turbines#Portovaya#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Nord Stream gas supply pipeline from Russia will be closed INDEFINITELY after 'oil leak was found'... just hours after G7 nations decided to cap payments in bid to defund Kremlin war machine

Vladimir Putin last night sparked a fresh energy war with the West as he kept Europe's gas pipeline closed after the G7 agreed an oil price cap to choke his war chest. Moscow blamed 'oil leaks' in a turbine after announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs to Germany under the Baltic Sea, would not reopen today as planned after three days of maintenance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Russia is greatest threat to US, but Biden administration adopted China-first defense policy

For years, military analysts and policymakers have debated whether Russia or China, both of which the Pentagon has designated as near peer competitors, presents a bigger threat to the homeland. While the Trump administration’s defense policy prioritized both Russia and China as top threats, the Biden administration has designated China as its top priority, though it acknowledges that Russia poses "acute threats."
FOREIGN POLICY
srnnews.com

Switzerland to extend $4B credit line to energy company Axpo

( ) -q-27- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “in recent days.”. The Swiss government says it’s agreed to give an urgent credit line of $4.1 billion to power plant operator Axpo Holding. [CutID: <Cuts> SWITZERLAND-AXPO-house-q-TUEam.mp3. Time: 27s. Title: SWITZERLAND-AXPO-house-q-TUEam. Out-cue: in recent days]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House reporting. Axpo...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy