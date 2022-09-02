Read full article on original website
The EU is ready to react if Russia carries on its 'weaponization' of energy flows, a top official says
The European Union will react if Russia keeps cutting energy exports to the bloc, a top official said. Russia halted natural gas flows to the EU through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Friday. "If the weaponization of energy will continue … the EU is ready to react," the bloc's...
Russia doesn't want OPEC+ to cut oil output as it fears it'll lose leverage with its Asian buyers: report
Russia is opposed to any cut in oil output, the WSJ has reported as OPEC+ meets Monday to discuss supply. Moscow is worried a cut could weaken its hand in talks with Asian buyers, per the WSJ. Saudi Arabia floated the idea of production cuts last month, but analysts expect...
investing.com
European Gas Prices Leap at Open After Russia Shuts Nord Stream Pipeline
Investing.com -- European natural gas futures leaped at the opening on Monday, after Russian gas monopoly Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) shut down the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, raising fears of a total shutdown of Russian supplies over the winter. The front-month Dutch TTF contract, which serves as a benchmark for northwest...
Oil sinks as demand fears take steam out of OPEC-led rally
NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concern returned about the prospect of more interest rate hikes and COVID-19 lockdowns weakening fuel demand, reversing a two-day rally on OPEC+'s first output target cut since 2020.
Ukraine's Naftogaz hopes to supply Europe with gas for next heating season - CEO
KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned energy company Naftogaz is working hard to increase natural gas production, and could supply gas to European countries in time for next year's heating season, chief executive Yuriy Vitrenko told Reuters.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude
China ramped up its purchases of US oil to an 18-month high in July, according to Vortexa. The analytics company said China pivoted away from Russia last month as it restocked its refineries. US oil is trading at a marked discount to Brent crude, causing American exports to surge. China's...
Joe Biden has picked a fight with tyranny. The west must hope he wins
It was a deadly week for democracy. US president Joe Biden launched a rescue effort to save the “soul of the nation” that the dementor-in-chief, Donald Trump, AKA Lord Voldemort, is conspiring to steal. Russia lost a great man whose titanic struggle for reform was fatally torpedoed by...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
CNBC
Russia’s energy influence over Europe ‘is nearly over’ as bloc races to shore up winter gas supplies
Europe has endured a sharp drop in gas exports from Russia, traditionally its largest energy supplier. It has deepened a bitter dispute between Brussels and Moscow and exacerbated the risk of recession and a winter gas shortage. "Europe is heading towards a very difficult winter, probably two years of a...
Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report
If a US-led oil price cap is imposed, Russia will ship more crude to Asia, its energy minister said. G7 ministers have agreed to back a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues. Russia's oil exports have stayed strong despite sanctions thanks to a pivot to India...
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot Less Than 50 Miles from Kherson
A Russian ammunition depot in the Kherson region was purportedly destroyed amid the Ukrainian counteroffensive on Friday.
Russia Poised To Resume Supply Of Gas To Europe Through Nordstream Pipeline: Report
Vladimir Putin-led Russia is likely to resume gas supplies via its Nord Stream pipeline to Europe with grid data indicating flows will resume at 20% of capacity on Saturday as planned, reported Bloomberg. Worry For Europe: Russia shutting down its Nord Stream pipeline citing maintenance has become a cause of...
Nord Stream gas supply pipeline from Russia will be closed INDEFINITELY after 'oil leak was found'... just hours after G7 nations decided to cap payments in bid to defund Kremlin war machine
Vladimir Putin last night sparked a fresh energy war with the West as he kept Europe's gas pipeline closed after the G7 agreed an oil price cap to choke his war chest. Moscow blamed 'oil leaks' in a turbine after announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs to Germany under the Baltic Sea, would not reopen today as planned after three days of maintenance.
Russia is greatest threat to US, but Biden administration adopted China-first defense policy
For years, military analysts and policymakers have debated whether Russia or China, both of which the Pentagon has designated as near peer competitors, presents a bigger threat to the homeland. While the Trump administration’s defense policy prioritized both Russia and China as top threats, the Biden administration has designated China as its top priority, though it acknowledges that Russia poses "acute threats."
Gazprom: off-line Nord Stream compressor station now deemed hazardous
MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received a formal warning from Russian regulators that the idled Portovaya compressor station, which is supposed to push gas towards Germany through the Nord Steam 1 pipeline, no longer complied with safety requirements.
Putin Facing Troop Morale Crisis, Discipline Issues Over Low Pay: U.K.
The U.K.'s Ministry of Defence said corruption amongst commanders is a likely factor in troops not receiving bonuses.
srnnews.com
Switzerland to extend $4B credit line to energy company Axpo
( ) -q-27- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “in recent days.”. The Swiss government says it’s agreed to give an urgent credit line of $4.1 billion to power plant operator Axpo Holding. [CutID: <Cuts> SWITZERLAND-AXPO-house-q-TUEam.mp3. Time: 27s. Title: SWITZERLAND-AXPO-house-q-TUEam. Out-cue: in recent days]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House reporting. Axpo...
