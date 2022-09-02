Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
City of New Haven files civil lawsuit over illegal motorcycle rally
A legal battle is brewing between the City of New Haven and the organizers of an illegal motorcycle rally that took place in September 2021.
Hartford police detective charged in Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An off-duty Hartford police detective was charged in connection to a shooting in Waterbury. Waterbury police said on Sunday just before 5 a.m., officers responded to Kingsley Court for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to the […]
Yale Daily News
Suspected hate crime committed outside Davenport College, police investigate
A Latino man is awaiting oral surgery after suffering two jaw fractures and a head injury from an attack that police are now investigating as a hate crime. The incident occurred just steps from Davenport College this weekend. At approximately 12:19 a.m. Saturday morning, the man, a New Haven resident...
darientimes.com
Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam
NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
Avon police chief provides update to sergeant’s murder-suicide
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon’s Chief of Police, Paul Melanson, provided an update on Labor Day to the murder-suicide of Avon police sergeant Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen in East Granby last week. On Sunday, Aug. 28, state police arrived at the East Granby home after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired. […]
Eyewitness News
Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
Accused Robbers Charged With Attempted Murder In Paterson Street Shooting
Paterson police nabbed two men accused of dragging a robbery victim from his car and shooting at four of his companions as they ran away. All five victims flagged down a city police unit at West Railway Avenue and Goshen Street shortly before midnight on Aug. 25. They said they’d...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges
On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
Know Them? Stamford Police Looking For Duo Who Stole $900 Sneakers, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with the theft of a $900 pair of sneakers. The incident took place in Stamford at the Plug Sneaker store around 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, the took went...
Police: Westchester man arrested for exposing himself to LI hotel employee
A Westchester man is under arrest after exposing himself to a hotel employee and trying to trap her in a Long Island room.
Man accused in killing of Manhattan IHOP worker was ‘waiting and pacing’ for hours: criminal complaint
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of killing a 25-year-old IHOP employee waited at the restaurant for hours before the alleged homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Manhattan. Alleged gunman, 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson, was caught on camera traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan before the woman’s death, officials said. After that, video shows him […]
Ex-Norwalk official charged with murder posts bond, placed under house arrest
A former Norwalk city official charged in the deadly shooting of her tenant is now under house arrest after 32 weeks in custody.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police seek missing father
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police searching for missing man who allegedly disappeared with young daughter
WATERBURY — Police say they’re searching for a missing man who allegedly never returned home from the park with his five-year-old daughter on Sunday. The daughter, 5, has since been found safe, according to police. Aric McCray, 51, was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. when the child’s...
Ex-MIT researcher arrested for Yale student's murder after months-long manhunt to appear in court
The former MIT graduate student held on $20 million bond after allegedly gunning down a Yale graduate student and leading authorities on a four-month-long chase last year is expected to appear in court this week after the case has been continued several times. Qinxuan Pan, a longtime Massachusetts Institute of...
Register Citizen
Milford police: Multiple youths pepper sprayed during series of altercations near, at mall
MILFORD — A series of young people were pepper sprayed Saturday night as part of a series of altercations near the Connecticut Post Mall, according to police. Officers responded to the mall around 7:45 p.m. for a reported missing non-verbal young man with autism, Milford Police said on Facebook.
darientimes.com
Man critically injured in Hartford shooting, police say
HARTFORD — A man was critically injured Sunday in a shooting on Oakland Terrace, police said. Officers responded shortly after 2:15 p.m. to the area of 87 Oakland Terrace for a report of a person shot, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department. Boisvert...
Police: Juveniles pepper spray Connecticut Post Mall shoppers
It's unclear how many people were involved in these incidents or what prompted them.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport putting cameras on school buses
BRIDGEPORT — The new school year has begun, but it will still be a few more months before a new bus safety initiative is in place. In early August the full City Council approved a contract with Virginia-based BusPatrol America to install exterior cameras on Bridgeport’s fleet of school buses to help police catch and ticket drivers who illegally pass a stopped bus that is picking up or dropping off students.
Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Madison Police Department has terminated three officers, according to the chief of police. On Friday during a special meeting, the Town of Madison Board of Police Commissioners voted to terminate three police officers. The officers had been placed on administrative leave in June 2022 as the result of an independent […]
