Bridgeport, CT

Hartford police detective charged in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An off-duty Hartford police detective was charged in connection to a shooting in Waterbury. Waterbury police said on Sunday just before 5 a.m., officers responded to Kingsley Court for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to the […]
Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam

NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
Avon police chief provides update to sergeant’s murder-suicide

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon’s Chief of Police, Paul Melanson, provided an update on Labor Day to the murder-suicide of Avon police sergeant Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen in East Granby last week. On Sunday, Aug. 28, state police arrived at the East Granby home after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired. […]
Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges

On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
Man accused in killing of Manhattan IHOP worker was ‘waiting and pacing’ for hours: criminal complaint

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of killing a 25-year-old IHOP employee waited at the restaurant for hours before the alleged homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Manhattan. Alleged gunman, 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson, was caught on camera traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan before the woman’s death, officials said. After that, video shows him […]
Waterbury police seek missing father

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
Man critically injured in Hartford shooting, police say

HARTFORD — A man was critically injured Sunday in a shooting on Oakland Terrace, police said. Officers responded shortly after 2:15 p.m. to the area of 87 Oakland Terrace for a report of a person shot, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department. Boisvert...
Bridgeport putting cameras on school buses

BRIDGEPORT — The new school year has begun, but it will still be a few more months before a new bus safety initiative is in place. In early August the full City Council approved a contract with Virginia-based BusPatrol America to install exterior cameras on Bridgeport’s fleet of school buses to help police catch and ticket drivers who illegally pass a stopped bus that is picking up or dropping off students.
Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Madison Police Department has terminated three officers, according to the chief of police. On Friday during a special meeting, the Town of Madison Board of Police Commissioners voted to terminate three police officers. The officers had been placed on administrative leave in June 2022 as the result of an independent […]

